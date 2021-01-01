Skip to Main Content
What Does The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver® Smell Like?

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

01.01.21

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. The Crop Reviver® uses the same Manscaped™ signature scent found in our other formulations. The scent can be described as light yet masculine.


How Manscaped™ Describes The Crop Reviver®'s Scent

Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.


If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Reviver® or want to buy the Crop Reviver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.

