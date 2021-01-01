What Does The Manscaped™ Foot Duster® Smell Like?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. The Foot Duster® uses the same Manscaped™ signature scent found in our other formulations. The scent can be described as light yet masculine.

How Manscaped™ Describes The Foot Duster®'s Scent

Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.

