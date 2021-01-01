What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Cleanser®.

Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®

Water

Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice

Pheoxyethonaol

Benzoic Acid

Fragrance

Ethylhexylglycerin

Glycereth-2 Cocoate

Sodium Chloride

Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate

Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer

Cocamidopropul Betaine

Disodium EDTA

If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Cleanser® or want to buy the Crop Cleanser® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.