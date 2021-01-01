What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Cleanser®.
Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®
- Water
- Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice
- Pheoxyethonaol
- Benzoic Acid
- Fragrance
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
- Sodium Chloride
- Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
- Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer
- Cocamidopropul Betaine
- Disodium EDTA
If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Cleanser® or want to buy the Crop Cleanser® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.
