What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Mop®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Mop®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Mop®.

Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Mop®

Water

Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice

Glyceryl Stearate

Peg-100 Stearate

Pheoxyethonaol

Benzoic Acid

Mineral Oil

Stearyl Alcohol

Stearic Acid

Potassium Cetyl Phosphate

Disodium EDTA

Fragrance

Carbomer

Ethylhexylglycerin

Glycereth-2 Cocoate

