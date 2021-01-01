What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Mop®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Mop®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Mop®.
Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Mop®
- Water
- Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice
- Glyceryl Stearate
- Peg-100 Stearate
- Pheoxyethonaol
- Benzoic Acid
- Mineral Oil
- Stearyl Alcohol
- Stearic Acid
- Potassium Cetyl Phosphate
- Disodium EDTA
- Fragrance
- Carbomer
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
01.01.21
