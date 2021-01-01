What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Preserver®.

Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®

Water

Tapioca Starch

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Glyceryl Stearate

Peg-100 Stearate

Stearic Acid

Polymethylsilsesquioxane

Stearyl Alcohol

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

Phenoxyethanol

Benzoic Acid

Carbomer

Fragrance

Disodium EDTA

Potassium Hydroxide

Ethylhexylglycerin

Glycereth-2 Cocoate

If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Preserver® or want to buy the Crop Preserver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.