What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Preserver®.
Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®
- Water
- Tapioca Starch
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride
- Glyceryl Stearate
- Peg-100 Stearate
- Stearic Acid
- Polymethylsilsesquioxane
- Stearyl Alcohol
- Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
- Phenoxyethanol
- Benzoic Acid
- Carbomer
- Fragrance
- Disodium EDTA
- Potassium Hydroxide
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Preserver® or want to buy the Crop Preserver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
