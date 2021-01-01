What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Reviver®.
Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®
- Water
- Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice
- Pheoxyethonaol
- Benzoic Acid
- Fragrance
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
- Alcohol Denat
- Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water
- Sodium Citrate
- Polysorbate 20
- Citric Acid
If you'd like to know about the benefits of using Crop Reviver® or want to buy Crop Reviver® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...