What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Crop Reviver®.

Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®

Water

Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Juice

Pheoxyethonaol

Benzoic Acid

Fragrance

Ethylhexylglycerin

Glycereth-2 Cocoate

Alcohol Denat

Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water

Sodium Citrate

Polysorbate 20

Citric Acid

