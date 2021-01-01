What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Foot Duster®.
Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®
- Water
- Polysorbate 20
- Mentha Piperita Leaf Oil
- Phenoxyethanol
- Ethylhexylglcerin
- Alcohol Denat
- Melaleuca Alternifolia
- Glycerin
- Menthol
- Fragrance
- Saccharomyces Ferment
- Cocos Nucifera Oil
- Propanediol
- Menthyl Lactate
For more information on how to use Foot Duster® or if you want to buy Foot Duster® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...