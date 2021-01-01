What Ingredients Are In The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. Here is a list of the ingredients in the Foot Duster®.

Ingredients In The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®

Water

Polysorbate 20

Mentha Piperita Leaf Oil

Phenoxyethanol

Ethylhexylglcerin

Alcohol Denat

Melaleuca Alternifolia

Glycerin

Menthol

Fragrance

Saccharomyces Ferment

Cocos Nucifera Oil

Propanediol

Menthyl Lactate

