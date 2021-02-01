What Is Manscaped™ SkinSafe® Technology

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™. Our SkinSafe™ technology is a series of modifications made to our trimmers that help reduce the likelihood of cuts and snags while trimming.

Examples Of Our SkinSafe™ Technology

High RPM motors designed to cut coarse hair at fast speeds

Firmware that prevents you from trimming on a low battery

Stainless steel and ceramic blades

Angles engineered to match the contour of your hairs

For more information on how the

SkinSafe™ technology works in the Lawn Mower® 3.0

or our other products, visit

Manscaped.com