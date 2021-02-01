What Is Manscaped™ SkinSafe® Technology

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™. Our SkinSafe™ technology is a series of modifications made to our trimmers that help reduce the likelihood of cuts and snags while trimming.
Examples Of Our SkinSafe™ Technology
- High RPM motors designed to cut coarse hair at fast speeds
- Firmware that prevents you from trimming on a low battery
- Stainless steel and ceramic blades
- Angles engineered to match the contour of your hairs
