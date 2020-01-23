What Is SkinSafe™ Technology Found in the MANSCAPED Lawn Mower 3.0 Trimmer?

Some of you are afraid of manscaping. We’d love to scoff and tell you that your fears are ridiculous, but they’re not. As manscaping pioneers, we’ve learned many lessons the hard way, and improper manscaping is definitely a hard lesson to learn. So, we craft amazing tools and run an advice blog so that you can benefit from our hard-earned knowledge. Today, we’re going to talk about cutting the ball sack. Yeah, we winced writing too, but it’s a discussion that needs to happen.

Protecting the Boys

Let’s make this simple. There are two kinds of guys who manscape: those who know the horror of cutting their sack while grooming and those who will. For the latter group, it’s every bit the horror you imagine. There’s an inescapable stinging sensation (assuming it’s a normal cut and not something out of a house of horrors). You have to walk funny for days out of a fear that you’ll reopen the closed wound. Realistically, you probably won’t because it’s just a nick, but your brain won’t understand that. It’s like doing the riding-up-underwear step, but for every step you take for days. And, don’t even get started on sitting down. That’s a whole other misery.

So, yeah. We all want ways to protect the boys. We can’t give up manscaping. Society has moved too far too quickly for that. There are expectations on men these days, and giving up manscaping would mean giving up the rewards of manscaping. It’s worth the risk, but when you’re enduring that pain, it’s only barely worth it. We need a better way.

SkinSafe™ Technology to the Rescue

Manscaped has created a whole new category of the male groomer. With the new Lawn Mower 3.0 (which some might consider to be the best trimmer for men), there’s a class of man who will never understand the pain of nicking the sack while tackling pubic hair. It’s an amazing thing.

All of this comes from SkinSafe™ technology. It’s something we crafted to help your boys enjoy peace and safety while you do the important work of trimming your ball hair. A lot of engineering went into this technology, so it’s best if we summarize. Basically, we ditched traditional metal blades for a ceramic option. This allowed us to rethink the design of the blade that actually cuts your hair. With the new design, we baked safety into the blade that helps to protect you from nicks and cuts. The entire idea is that you can get a very close trim without drawing blood.

If you’re new to manscaping, SkinSafe™ is your ticket to being a new kind of man — the kind who never cuts his own balls. It’s a miracle.

Making the Most of Your Advanced Technology

There is one drawback to using SkinSafe™ Technology. It’s going to make you overconfident. That’s not to suggest that you’ll eventually cut yourself. Instead, you’re going to think you’re much better at manscaping than you really are. It’s like using a calculator and then thinking you actually know how to do the math. Only witches really do math.

In all seriousness, it helps to know how to use your technology, so here’s a quick lesson.

Trim Before You Shower

Can you just take our word for this? A shower does you more good after you trim than before. Grab your Lawn Mower 3.0, lay down your Magic Mat, and go through your male grooming process. If you really don’t know what you’re doing, start with the longest cutting guard. It’ll keep you from going too short before you’re ready.

Keep Your Showers Efficient

If you spend too much time in the shower, it’s bad for your skin, and you lose some of the benefits of manscaping. If you shower with Crop Cleanser, you can use a single formula for your head and body. That helps you move things along without sacrificing cleanliness, skincare, or smelling great when you’re done.

Apply Your Skincare After You’re Dry

When you get out of the shower, pat yourself dry. Then, rub in a little Crop Preserver. The ball deodorant will change your life. When that’s dry (and it takes basically no time at all), give yourself a spray or two of Crop Reviver. The combination of these formulas will help your skin rehydrate, and it will soothe any post-trimming irritation.

Once your formulas are dry (again, this is very fast), you can put on your Manscaped boxers.

Those are the real trade secrets. The Lawn Mower 3.0 protects the boys. A good manscaping routine helps you feel your best when you’re done. Best of all, you can consolidate your resources by investing in The Perfect Package 3.0. Today’s lesson was quick, but it should be enough to help you avoid the worst kinds of trouble when you manscape. Check back in with Manscaped.com to get more invaluable life lessons.