Ball toner is a body spray meant to use on your groin area. Ball toner is intended to be used in conjunction with our ball deodorant. After applying your ball deodorant in the morning, carry ball toner with you for quick pick-me-ups throughout the day.
If you're interested in learning more about how to use ball toner or want to buy ball toner now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...