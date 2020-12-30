What Is the MANSCAPED™ Peak Hygiene Plan?

For all that men get wrong, we’ve done well on a few things in recent history. Out of all of them, embracing male grooming is probably the most important. Men everywhere are doing a much better job at taking care of their bodies — especially when it comes to skin care and grooming. We’re proud of you, and you can be proud of yourselves.

Now that we’re all on the same page, you need a good way to stay stocked with your grooming tools and products. That’s why we are launching the MANSCAPED™ Peak Hygiene Plan. You can set it up to get automatic shipments of replacement blades or anything else you need. Each shipment is just $14.99, and the plan comes with a lot of support, special offers, and compelling reasons to take this easy way out and stay ahead of the game.

Why You Need To Replace Your Blades

Here’s the thing about grooming. Blades go dull. No matter how you try to avoid it, they have to be replaced, and that’s true for your razor and your trimmer. The point of the Peak Hygiene Plan is to make sure you always have a fresh, sharp blade at the ready. There’s nothing worse than starting a shave only to realize you don’t have a sharp blade.

Whether it’s for The Plow™ 2.0 razor, The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer, or the Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer, replacement blades are easy to get and even easier to change. They’ll come often enough that you don’t run out, but not so often you have a ridiculous stockpile.

You Can Opt-Out Of Blades

The simple truth is that every guy is different. Some guys will go through blades like candy, and they’ll always be ready for the next pack. Other guys just don’t have to groom that much, and a few extra packs of blades can sustain them for a long time.

The beauty of the Peak Hygiene Plan is that it isn’t so limited. If you have enough blades, simply change your products. You can get refills on ball deodorant, toner, cleanser or anything else that runs out over time. You can rotate your picks to make sure you’re always stocked with the full suite of manscaping items you need, and you still never have to go to a store to do it.

Enjoy Exclusive VIP Pricing

The Peak Hygiene Plan is more than a convenient way to keep your consumables stocked. It’s a VIP list. When you join the club, you get access to special pricing and offers that are never available to non-members.

You also get access to special products. Right now, only members can get their hands on the coveted Plow 2.0 safety razor. It’s our safety razor that is designed for quality shaving on the face. Other exclusive, limited offers will be available at different times. You have to be a member to get access, so if you like having the latest and greatest tools for men’s grooming, then you want to join the Peak Hygiene Plan.

All Members Receive A Platinum Warranty

If your tool breaks, we send you a new one with no questions asked. It’s hard to beat that level of confidence in a product warranty. While all of our products do include a limited manufacturer’s warranty, the platinum promise ensures that you’ll never have to worry about the integrity of your precious tools.

Steps to Get Access to the Peak Hygiene Plan

With so many compelling perks, it’s obvious that you want to be a member of this exclusive club. Signing up is pretty easy. In three short steps, you’ll have exclusive access, and you’ll be set up to start receiving your regular shipments of high-quality men’s grooming products.

Step One: Create An Account

Simply fill out the online form and log in. No, really, that’s it for this step. We just need a way to send you receipts. If you want to opt in for special offers, you can do that too. When the form is completed, we’ll verify your email, and you’ll be on to step two.

Step Two: Pick Your Products

You can choose from a large selection, whether it is new blades or a refill on your ball deodorant. The standard package allows you to pick whatever two you need, and you can change it any time. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for you to stay stocked and never run out of your favorite manscaping tools. Best of all, when we announce new products, you’ll be able to find important replacements in this same convenient spot.

Step Three: Get Your Products

They come regularly, and you get exclusive access to the Peak Hygiene Plan portal. From there, you can browse all of our latest developments and customize your plan to suit your every whim. Enjoy!

Additional Perks To The MANSCAPED™ Peak Hygiene Plan

With each shipment, you get to choose the products you get. Crop Preserver® ball deodorant, Crop Reviver® ball toner, Foot Duster® foot deodorant, Crop Mop® ball wipes and replacement blades for The Lawn Mower trimmer and the Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer are all available. You also get exclusive member pricing and access to our limited products, like The Plow 2.0 safety razor. Our new announcements will also be made to members from the start, so you can get access to the best new things in male grooming.

The Peak Hygiene Plan is a solution to a grooming problem. If you’re stocked, you can stay fresh. We work hard to overcome all of the obstacles that get in the way of your self-care. We want you to always have the freedom to be at your best. It’s why we do what we do, so check in at MANSCAPED.com every now and then to keep up with what’s new. At the very least, we’ll have a new blog out that can teach you something else you didn’t know about this new and evolving way of life.