Male grooming. If you’re one of the last few holdouts on this concept, it’s time to embrace the change. The practice makes you feel cleaner, fresher and more attractive. Those positive feelings can reverberate through every corner of your life. Once you get into the trend, you’ll be able to spot men who groom their bodies at a glance. It’s transformative.

If you’re new to the game, you’ll want good tools to break into full-body maintenance. Thankfully, that has been rendered easier than ever before. You can get everything that you need in the MANSCAPED™ Performance Package. Here’s what comes in it.

The Lawn Mower 3.0™ Trimmer

At the center of all body grooming is the body trimmer. It does the heavy lifting. A good trimmer allows you to get your groin hair exactly how you prefer it. It can remove excess hair from your back, your butt and anywhere else that is out of control.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is more than just a good trimmer. It’s the gold standard. With SkinSafe™ technology, it makes grooming a freeing process. You’ll only be worried about getting a good trim. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is your ticket to high-level grooming and the countless rewards that come with it.

The Weed Whacker™ Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer

There are a few parts of your body that The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer can’t handle. Namely, it can’t get in your ears and nose. Realizing that, we made a tool that can: The Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer. It takes everything good about The Lawn Mower trimmer and puts it into an ear and nose trimmer. You can clean those hairs with virtually no effort, and it's a safe process. The Weed Whacker trimmer will also leave enough hair behind that you don’t lose the important biological functions of that hair — you only lose the frustration of it being too long.

This trimmer is packed with features, and the Weed Whacker battery life is the envy of many trimmers. You want this tool in your rotation, and it’s included in the Performance Package.

Crop Preserver™ Ball Deodorant

We’re constantly teaching this point to newcomers. Body care is about so much more than just cutting some body hair. It’s about total body maintenance, and to that end, you need a skincare routine that involves the boys. That’s one of the core reasons for the existence of Crop Preserver ball deodorant.

This is deodorant for your balls, but it’s also much more. The formula will help maintain moisture levels under your shorts. Too much moisture will make you smell and cause skiing problems. Too little moisture is a problem that induces misery. Crop Preserver deodorant hits the sweet spot to reduce ball sweat without leaving you dry. It also smells amazing.

Crop Reviver™ Ball Toner

Also in the vein of skincare is Crop Reviver ball toner. This magic formula is designed to help your lower regions recover from a vigorous shave. It’s a gentle formula that has the restorative power of a good aftershave, but without the intense burning. It uses an Aloe-based formula to soothe irritation and help your skin recover naturally.

It also features our signature scent. If you’re getting a little swampy on a rough day, a quick spritz of Crop Reviver toner can turn things around in a hurry.

Magic Mat™ Shaving Mats

The Magic Mat shaving mat is a simple concept. Cleaning up after trimming is annoying. The Magic Mat shaving mat solves the problem. Simply put it on the ground and do your business over the Mat. It will catch your hair clippings, and you can simply throw it away. A pack of Magic Mat shaving mats is included in The Performance Package.

MANSCAPED Boxers

A lot of guys don’t know this, but one of the most common causes of ingrown hairs on your body is the clothing you wear. If clothes are too tight or abrasive, they can cause problems like ingrown hairs and make you miserable.

MANSCAPED Boxers are designed by experts with all of this in mind. They’re insanely comfortable and perfect for right after a grooming session. They also have moisture-wicking properties that will help keep you cool and fresh throughout the day. Once you use these boxers, you’ll be a changed man.

The Shed

The last item in the Performance Package is the convenient carrying case. The Shed travel bag is made from premium PU leather. It’s a stylish way to keep all of your specialized tools consolidated and ready for travel. Whether you’re on the road or at home, it keeps you organized, and it helps you stay on top of your hygiene routine.

The Performance Package is amazing because it has everything you need. This is a total solution. With one purchase, you’re fully stocked for complete body care. You’ll look and feel better, and you’ll come to appreciate your new routine in no time.