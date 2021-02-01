What Is The Manscaped™ Products Platinum Warranty

We're so happy you found the Manscaped™ Platinum Warranty. The Platinum Warranty is excellent because it extends our typical warranty period of 90-days to 365.
How To Get The Manscaped™ Platinum Warranty
The following are the requirements for an eligible Platinum Warranty claim:
- Be an active Peak Hygiene Plan member
- You must have received a replenishment box within 90 days of your claim
- You must not have submitted a claim on the product in question within the past 12 months
Products Covered Under The Manscaped™ Platinum Warranty
The following are the products that are covered under the 12-month Manscaped™ Platinum Warranty:
- The Lawn Mower® 2.0
- The Lawn Mower® 3.0
- Weed Whacker®
