What Manscaped™ kits are available?

Male grooming has never been more accessible, and we'd like to think we're a part of that. If you haven't gotten deep into the idea of grooming your pubes, taming your body hair, or moisturizing your giblets, then you are missing out on a lot. The practice makes you feel great. It puts a little spring in your step, and it will ignite a spark of pride when you know you're taking better care of your body. The best part is that getting started is as easy as possible. We offer a bunch of different grooming kits, and each has its own appeal. Get to know these kits, and you'll find your path to better grooming and self-care.

The Perfect Package 3.0 is our flagship male grooming kit. It's the latest iteration of our original kit, and it's designed to provide everything you need to jump into manly grooming from scratch. Perhaps the most important aspect of The Perfect Package 3.0 is how it has revolutionized the concept of male self-care. The kit has much more than just trimming and shaving products, which transforms the grooming routine.

Grooming isn't an afterthought. The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer is the front-and-center item in this package. It provides a safe and easy way to control your body hair, and it's very convenient. But, the rest of The Perfect Package has support items that expand male grooming to something more.

Crop Preserver® ball deodorant is another essential item in the kit; this is a ball deodorant designed to help revitalize your skin after a shave or trim. It has an anti-friction formula that makes you more comfortable. It helps to control moisture throughout the day. It keeps you feeling cool downstairs when you would otherwise be a swampy mess, and to top it all off; it smells fantastic. When your grooming is followed by applying Crop Preserver ball deodorant, you expand the benefits of trimming below the waist.

The Perfect Package 3.0 also features Crop Reviver® ball toner; this is a toner spray that adds impact to the benefits of Crop Preserver ball deodorant. Parts of the formulas are similar — especially the pH balance and scent. Crop Reviver ball toner adds to the equation with soothing Aloe Vera that helps your skin fight off inflammation that sometimes follows a grooming session.

Once you use your two formulas, you'll feel amazing, but we didn't stop there. You can also slip into Manscaped™ boxers. They're designed to reduce chafing and wick moisture, leaving you more comfortable throughout the day.

Another great item in this set is the Magic Mat® shaving mat. It's like a newspaper, but with things that are fun to read. More importantly, you can lay it on the floor to catch the mess from trimming.

Lastly, The Perfect Package 3.0 comes with The Shed travel bag. This is our quality carrying case that keeps all of your products organized and ready to travel.

If The Perfect Package 3.0 is the ultimate starter kit, then The Performance Package is the ultimate upgrade. It has everything you need to enter the realm of advanced grooming. It includes much of the same things you'll find in The Perfect Package. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, Crop Preserver deodorant, Crop Reviver toner, and boxers are all in this kit. They also come with The Shed travel bag to keep you organized.

The escalation comes from the addition of the Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer; this is our signature nose and ear hair trimmer. It takes the Lawn Mower trimmer's design philosophy and applies it to the delicate parts of your face. It can quickly and easily take care of nose and ear hair. It keeps you looking presentable, but it doesn't cut the hairs too short. After all, they are serving a function, and being too aggressive could leave you in discomfort.

The Crop Care Kit, as the name implies, focuses on taking care of your junk. It has everything you need to feel amazing and smell even better. In the kit are two favorites you are sure to recognize: Crop Preserver and Crop Reviver.

Added to those formulas is Crop Cleanser™ wash; this is our all-in-one hair and body wash. It's the only cleanser you need in your shower. It will clean the body, protect the natural layers, hydrate your skin and make you smell wonderful. It works in concert with Crop Preserver deodorant and Crop Reviver toner, so when you use all three, your skin will be at its best.

The trio of formulas is backed up by Foot Duster® foot spray. It's a deodorant for your feet, and when you stop to think about that, you'll wonder why you ever weren't putting deodorant on your feet. Your nose will thank you when you use this stuff, and so will your once-crusty socks. Sometimes it's the most obvious innovations that make the biggest difference.

The final piece of the Crop Care Kit is the Crop Mop® ball wipes. These are individual ball wipes. They're designed to allow you to clean yourself on the go, and they fit perfectly in your wallet. Did you get a good workout between work and your evening plans? A Crop Mop wipe will get rid of that ball funk and keep you from being nasty. It's good any time your balls need the attention. Slip into a bathroom, clean yourself, and enjoy the refreshing feeling.

New Exclusive Packages at Target

We have two new kits in the mix, and they're part of our recent expansion. Every Manscaped item is available on our online store, but these two new kits are Target exclusives. That means you don't have to wait for shipping if you're in a hurry to get started.

The Essentials Kit is about minimalism. We take out all of the extras and leave you with the two important tools for great male grooming. The two items are The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer and a bottle of Crop Preserver ball deodorant. With these two items, you can still do good grooming and follow up with essential skincare.

By minimizing the package, we maximize affordability. If you want to get into grooming your manhood without spending any extra dollars, this is the way to go.

The Refined Package is based on The Perfect Package. We simplified that kit just a little to knock down the price and the size of the box. We also added an essential that completes the concept of refinement. In this kit, you get The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, Crop Cleanser body wash, Crop Reviver ball toner, and Crop Preserver ball deodorant are all included, providing you with the trio of skincare. This package is great for an upgrade or refill. It's also the best package if your entire emphasis is making your balls feel amazing.

There are five different Manscaped kits. Each is curated to fulfill a specific purpose, and there is plenty of overlap between them. You don't need all of these kits, but if you pick the one that appeals to you, you'll be ready to do high-quality grooming. Your balls will never be happier than when you start taking proper care of them.