What to Expect During a Brazilian Wax for Guys

Is a male brazilian wax the best way to get rid of hair down there? For some men, any hair "down there" is unwanted hair. Unfortunately, "down there" is a tricky area that's covered with super sensitive skin and a bundle of nerves that are ripe to ache if they're subjected to unnatural processes and tools. Obviously, these nerves serve their purpose when it's time to enjoy pleasurable activities, but if you subject your nether region to things like really hot wax, you're setting yourself up for an experience of the unpleasant kind. Allow us to tell you what the truth behind the waxing wall really looks like.

Before Your Brazilian Wax Begins

You'll need to do a little prep work before you step into the waxing salon for your male brazilian wax. Even if you're not doing it for the lucky esthetician who's tasked with tackling the hair on your testicles, you'll want to do it for your own personal dignity. After all, you'll be face-down on all fours with your scrotum facing the sky.

Do you want last night's grime showing up in your sacred spot's wrinkles and crevices?

Probably not.

So, before you head to the waxing station of your choosing, you'll need to make sure you're:

Freshly showered. Cleanliness is generally appreciated any time you're going to get naked.

Dry. Skip the lotion. You won't be doing yourself any favors by having slippery scrotum skin.

Hairy. While this sounds contrary to the task at hand, you'll need at least 1/4-inch of hair to ensure the wax has enough space to firmly grab ahold of before the hair is yanked from its roots. Yes, this means you have to grow a bush before you can experience the wonders of ultra-smooth skin down below.

Comfortable. Loose-fitting clothes are a must if you're getting a Brazilian wax on your balls. You'll need to wear loose clothing that won't create (or exacerbate) irritation, itching, and burning because—rest assured—you're going to need all the extra relief life will give you after you've subjected your balls to the type of punishment hot wax inflicts.

Relaxed. This is easier said than done, especially after you figure out what's going to happen next during your visit with your Brazilian wax professional.

If you want to avoid unnecessary hair growth, forego waxing in favor of manscaping. With a trimmer like The Lawn Mower 3.0 in hand, you can experience as little (or as much) hair growth under your boxers as you'd like. Manscaping makes it easy to adjust your hair growth to suit your mood (or the expectations of the night at hand) without waiting weeks for an awkward landscaping project to grow below your belt just so you can endure an unnatural kind of pain.

Not feeling comfortable with the need for extra comfort in your clothing? The pains that come from male waxing are real-deal sensations. You can pass by all the unpleasantness by taking care of your male grooming needs in the comfort of your own home. MANSCAPED's Perfect Package 3.0 has everything you need to take care of your "down there" without going anywhere. This pain-free solution to de-hairing even the fuzziest of balls ensures you never have to worry about packing an extra set of gym shorts in your briefcase just because you anticipate unwanted burning sensations in the latter part of your afternoon.

Still think waxing is better than shaving? Keep reading!

After You Arrive at the Waxing Salon

Get ready for things to get weird. You'll shake hands with your esthetician and be led to a room where you'll strip down to your birthday suit. Some salons give men the option of wearing a disposable thong, but don't count on it. If you insist on wearing a banana hammock, you should inquire about the salon's policies when you make your appointment.

1. Skin Prep

Once you're properly placed in one of the most awkward positions you could possibly imagine, your technician will prep your pubes by cleansing the area with an anti-bacterial solution that's intended to keep dangerous germs from entering your soon-to-be-open wounds.

An at-home manscaping alternative to this embarrassing situation:

If you opt to stay out of waxing salons, you can still pamper your privates with a bacteria-battling body wash that keeps that bad stuff at bay. The Crop Cleanser is an invigorating body wash that features Active pH Control™, which helps cleanse and hydrate the body while ensuring dirt and grime go down the drain.





2. Hair Measurement

This is exactly as strange as it sounds. Your technician will measure the length of your hair to ensure it's of wax-worthy length. She'll also ask how much hair you'd like to leave hanging about (if any). If you do want some hair intact when the appointment's over, you'll need to be able to explain your vision of your pelvic region so she has an idea to work from.

Best way to avoid this weirdness:

Put Manscaped's The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer to work whenever you want some (or all) of your hair to go away. It doesn't matter how long or short your strands are because this tool works to create a crop that meets your standards. You'll never need to worry about having your follicles exposed to a tape measure again if you take your male grooming needs into your own hands.

3. Wax on, Wax Off

Can you wax your balls? Sure, but it's not gonna feel good. Ass waxing can be arguably more painful in some respects.

This is the part you've been waiting for. Your technician will dip a wooden stick into hot wax and apply the sticky substance to all the areas around your own woody part. The wax is spread to a thin layer, covering all the hairs you want to disappear. It'll settle into place for a few seconds, and before you can bat an eye, you'll have involuntary tears welling up in your eyes.

Depending on the method used at the waxing salon you choose, your technician might do one of two things: apply wax that hardens a bit after it's applied and gets pulled directly off the skin or press a piece of paper-like material atop the wax, which serves as the hair-removal vessel.

In either case, it's going to hurt. A lot.

Your technician will pull the surrounding skin taut. This helps ensure the targeted hair doesn't hide in the nooks and crannies of your nether parts. Your tech might give you a countdown, but if you're lucky, she'll know to pull the wax when you're least expecting it. It sucks in the moment, but it makes the process way easier in the long run.

As a side note, you'll be relegated to true screams of pain, rather than sounding like someone who's auditioning for a scripted horror movie. That's a bonus, right?

It's not over here, though. Your technician will fine-tune your fine parts. That means you'll be subjected to a few more winces and tears, even after you think the process is finished.

Getting yourself out of this painful situation:

Honestly, it's not rocket science. If something sounds like it's going to suck, it's probably going to suck. This isn't the theater in which you should explore your ability to put up with weird pain mechanisms. Just skip waxing and start manscaping. Problem solved.

4. After Care

If you're feeling up to it, you can go about your manly duties at this point, but your balls are going to hate you for it. Don't ride a bike for a day or two, stay away from tight clothing, and expect to be uncomfortable if you get into intimate situations.

On the other hand:

You could manscape in your own bathroom, apply Crop Preserver to keep irritation away and spritz a bit of Crop Reviver to keep your highly sensitive parts acting at full capacity.

Other Options

A male brazilian wax definitely isn't your only option, you could consider chemical hair removal on your pubic area, but that can lead to painful burning and scarring if you're not careful. (And trust us, you don't want to find out the hard way.)

You could also try an at-home men's waxing kit, but again, we caution you to think about the end goal before you put hot wax on your lower region (particularly if the task isn't being administered by a professional)

MANSCAPED is your place for un-fuzzing your phallus without fear. From trimming tools to hygiene products that'll keep your balls fresh and clean for hours on end, we've got you covered. Order your Perfect Package 3.0 today, or refill your bathroom essentials with our Replenish Packs.

Forego men's waxing kits in favor of tools that'll take care of your sensitive spots.