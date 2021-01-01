What Type Of Battery Comes In The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 uses the same blade 600mAh Li-Ion rechargeable battery found in the Lawn Mower® 3.0. Find out all the differences between the Lawn Mower® 4.0 and 3.0 here.

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.