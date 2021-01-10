What's the best body wash for men?

We’re going to go out on a limb and assume that you shower on a regular basis. We won’t get too particular about how often that happens (at least not today). But, if you shower at all, then you understand the need for a great body wash. In fact, you should hold out for the best of the best.

Which body wash lives up to this expectation? It’s none other than the new wash made by MANSCAPED™.

What makes a great body wash? For starters, it has to clean your skin. You don’t want a wash that leaves bacteria, fungi, and viruses behind. A good body wash has antimicrobial properties. It should also be an effective scrub to actively remove dirt, oil, and all the rest that builds up on your skin.

On top of that, your body wash should help your skin health. It should be hydrating, restorative and make you feel great after you use it.

And, naturally, it has to smell amazing. Ultra Premium™ Body Wash hits all of these notes, and it does so in spades. It’s the best you can find, and we’re going to fully explain why.

Made with amazing ingredients

Ultra Premium™ Body Wash is the best because of how we make it. We toiled for countless hours to produce a perfect combination of ingredients that yields the best skincare results imaginable. The full list of ingredients is expansive, and each carries a specific purpose within the wash. Combined, they provide you with an amazing shower experience that leaves your skin really healthy, clean, and fresh.

To save you some time and mental energy, we aren’t going to break down every ingredient right here. Instead, we’ll go over a handful of the most important ingredients and exactly how they help you.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is one of the most amazing skincare resources you can find anywhere. It’s soothing when something is wrong. It has antimicrobial properties that help fight skin infections. It literally helps your skin heal from damage — from any source.

Aloe works overtime for your skin, and it’s a natural, safe ingredient in the best skincare products. It sits at the heart of our Ultra Premium™ Body Wash, and it aligns with our entire philosophy at MANSCAPED™. Why wouldn’t you want it in your body wash?

Sea salt

Sea salt is a simple yet powerful ingredient in this body wash. It essentially performs one minor task, but it does it better than just about anything else can. Sea salt is a gentle, light exfoliant. It helps to remove oils from your skin.

Sea salt, in particular, is amazing for drawing oil out of your pores. The interaction between the salt and the oils helps to get a deep clean. This helps to fight bacteria that cause breakouts and all kinds of skin problems.

Additionally, sea salt has a ton of minerals attached to it. Those minerals are restorative for your skin, making it healthier than ever.

Sambac jasmine

Sambac jasmine is a super aromatic flower. What does that have to do with body wash? It allows us to enrich the wash with great smells. But, we get to use the all-natural jasmine scent that allows us to skip a bunch of extra chemicals.

The primary purpose of the jasmine is to make you smell great in a natural way.

Benzoic acid

Benzoic acid is another powerful ingredient in this body wash. It is a chemical exfoliant, which means it helps to clear your pores and soften your skin, and you never have to scrub or put in extra effort.

On top of that, benzoic acid stimulates cell turnover. This helps you to maintain healthy, fresh skin on the surface. It battles dryness, signs of age, itchiness and general discomfort in the skin. Benzoic acid is a powerful tool for skincare, but it’s still quite gentle on your body. You can wash anywhere with our Ultra Premium™ Body Wash without a care in the world.

Ultra Premium™ Body Wash has everything you need for a spectacular shower experience. When you start using the best body wash, you will feel the difference right away. Give it a try. We’re confident that you’ll love how it makes you feel. When you do fall in love, add it to the Peak Hygiene Plan so you’ll never run out.