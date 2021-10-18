What's the new MANSCAPED™ 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner?

What kind of shampoo do you use? What about conditioner? For lots of guys, the answer to the first question is a matter of convenience, and the second question has no answer at all.

The truth is that you need a quality shampoo and conditioner. Together, they promote a healthy scalp and gorgeous hair. Why wouldn’t you want both of those things?

But, a lot of guys are at a loss when it comes to shopping for the best shampoo and conditioner. Once again, MANSCAPED™ is here to help. We’ve formulated the brand new Ultra Premium™ 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner. It will clean your head, promote great health, and smell wonderful. We’re excited about this one, so spare us a moment to dive into the details and see what makes this shampoo and conditioner combo so special.

What we put in the shampoo and conditioner

In order to provide you with the best 2-in-1 we could make, we had to pack this thing with top-shelf ingredients, and we didn’t hold back.

Coconut water is there to provide a refreshing, hydrated feel. Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that keep your scalp feeling as healthy as possible. Aloe adds to that equation and helps the skin on your head remain strong and vibrant.

Eucalyptus provides a nice fragrance, and it combats the growth of microbes. Wild mint is full of carotene which helps your hair grow healthy and strong.

We could do this all day. Every single item chosen for the ingredients was done so at the end of extensive research. This is a formula crafted with purpose, and it will take amazing care of your hair and head.

How it takes better care of your hair

So, what do you get from all of these impressive ingredients? You get a transformative hair care product. This all-in-one formula multitasks to help with cleanliness, health, comfort, and appeal.

It cleanses and moisturizes your hair and scalp. That helps prevent any buildup of dead skin cells or natural oils that can make you greasy and smelly. It fortifies your hair to make it stronger and have that hair commercial sheen. It nourishes the hair and skin to maximize a feeling of good health.

The shampoo and conditioner provide antioxidants that lower health risks related to your skin and scalp. They also fight inflammation, keeping a sensitive part of your body in a happy state.

While all of this is accomplished in a single step when you shower, it also makes you smell great. It pairs perfectly with the Refined™ scent from MANSCAPED™, so you have a complete fragrance that generates appeal without overpowering the senses.

Improving even the best showers

Most of all, the MANSCAPED™ Ultra Premium™ Shampoo + Conditioner makes showers better. If you’re someone who relaxes in the shower and feels rejuvenated, this will only add to the pleasure. If you’re someone who focuses on function while the water runs, our product is efficient and effective. Your scalp will thank you when you turn your hair care over to us.