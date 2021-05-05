Where Is The MANSCAPED™ Crop Shaver™ Sold?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. The Crop Shaver™ is currently only available in the United States and Canada. You can purchase the Crop Shaver™ at the following stores:

Manscaped.com

CA.Manscaped.com

Target US

Amazon.com

Amazon.ca

If you're interested in learning

how to use the Crop Shaver™

or would like to

buy the Crop Shaver™

now, we've got you covered.