Where Is The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Sold?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is currently only available in the United States and Canada. You can purchase the Lawn Mower® 4.0 at the following stores:

Manscaped.com

CA.Manscaped.com

Target US

Amazon.com

Amazon.ca

If you're interested in learning about

how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0

or would

like to buy now

, we've got you covered.