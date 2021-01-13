Why Is my MANSCAPED™ Trimmer Charging Light Blinking?

You’re trying to stay on top of all the things you need to do. You scrubbed some dishes. You got the laundry started. Now, you’re going to spend a few minutes tackling your overgrown body hair. We all get into this rut, but at least you’re fighting out of it, right? You grab your trimmer, hit the switch, and nothing happens. The battery is dead, and so is your momentum. Now you have to wait for a charge before you can get to your manscaping, who knows what will happen to your motivation in that time?

When you learn how to use The Lawn Mower ® 3.0 trimmer, part of the process is coming to understand the charging light. It can tell you that the battery is low before you run into the above scenario. So, in order to help you through your chores, we’re going to take you through a tutorial.

Using The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Trimmer

Before we get into charging lights and messages, we want to cover the basics of how to use The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. We’ll discuss how to use it in general.

Charging The Trimmer

The first step to using the trimmer is charging it. We’ll explain the light indicators in a moment, but The Lawn Mower trimmer runs on a lithium-ion battery. It needs to be recharged on a regular basis or it runs out of electricity and fails to work. The trimmer comes with a charging station. As long as you charge the battery from time to time, you’re good to go.

Select Your Guard Length

Assuming your trimmer has a charge, using it is easy. It has an adjustable cutting guard that you can use to pick the length of the hair you’re cutting. If it’s your first time trimming a part of your body, we recommend that you stick with the longest setting first. You can always go back for a closer trim if you want.

Trim With The Grain

Trimming is pretty easy. Turn it on and stroke the hair with the grain. The motorized cutter will have no trouble mowing through your body hair. You don’t need special lubricants or moisturizers. You can trim completely dry.

Clean By Rinsing Under Running Water

When you’re done trimming, it’s best to clean your instrument. Cleaning after trimming will help keep The Lawn Mower trimmer in top condition. The blades will last longer, and it won’t collect grime and become something gross that you don’t want to deal with later.

Cleaning is also easy. Can you sense a pattern here? You can remove the blade head. It pops right off. That makes it easy to clear the blade. A brush is included with the trimmer, so use it to remove hair clippings. You can also brush away clippings that remain on the trimmer after you remove the blade head. On a regular basis, you also want to apply a disinfectant to the trimmer and the blade. Rubbing alcohol works fine. So do bleach wipes or any other household cleaning items. You don’t need tons of disinfectant — just enough to keep things clean.

When you’re done, snap the blade back on and store the trimmer until its next use.

What the Charging Light Indicates

The charging light indicator is a single LED on your trimmer. When you know “the codes,” the light can give you a few important pieces of information. For the most part, there are three messages that can be conveyed by the light.

Your Trimmer Is Fully Charged

The first is that your trimmer is fully charged. You know this is the case when the indicator light is steady. It should be visible, even during the day, and it won’t flash or blink at all. If the light is solid, you don’t need to place it on the charger.

Blinking Light While In Use Suggests The Trimmer Is Low On Battery

The other two messages have to do with a blinking light. If the light flashes while the trimmer is in use (or otherwise not being charged), it’s an indicator that the battery is low. You’ll want to charge it after use, or your battery might run out the next time you use the trimmer.

A Blinking Light During Charging Means Its Still Charging

If the light is flashing during charging, it is simply telling you that the charge is not yet complete.

No Light Means No Battery

There is a fourth message you can get from the light. If it doesn’t come on at all, the battery is completely drained. You need a full charge, and that can take up to a couple of hours. Grab your Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer charging cable to get that process started.

Why The Lawn Mower 3.0 Trimmer

We’ve covered how to use The Lawn Mower 3.0 and what the charging light can tell you. The last thing we should cover today is why you want a Lawn Mower over any other trimmer. For that, we have some good answers.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Is All About Performance

The biggest answer is performance. This groomer was designed for the male body. It can safely and effectively handle hair all over your body and especially around the groin. The powerful motor and ceramic blades make short, easy work of grooming, and the risk of cutting yourself or tugging your hair is minimized.

You Can Use And Bring The Lawn Mower 3.0 Everywhere

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is also optimized for convenience. This trimmer is cordless with a long-lasting battery. It’s waterproof, so you can safely use it in the shower. The removable blade head makes it very easy to clean the trimmer, and replacing blades when it’s time takes five seconds if you’re half asleep.

