Why stick to one grooming brand?

It’s good that you have taken the time to learn more about grooming. You know that it’s about more than just cutting a little hair now and then. It’s a means of taking better care of your skin and your body.

With that deeper knowledge, you have begun to explore more products and tools to help you on your journey. In your research, you have probably seen compelling ideas from different companies. You should probably just mix and match your favorite items from each, right? Before you do, consider how it might be better to stick to one grooming brand.

Taking a holistic approach to grooming

Can we all agree that you need more than one grooming product in order to get the best results? If you just run around with a body hair trimmer and nothing else, you’re going to have dry, itchy, unhappy skin. That’s just how it is. You need a total support line to have great skin after you groom.

Now, you have a few choices. No one is forcing you to stick to a single brand. You can mix and match brands for your trimmer, razor, shaving gel, and more. That might even seem like you’re getting the best of every world, but it’s not really the ideal approach.

When you steer into a single lineup of products, you get better coverage for all of your needs. MANSCAPED™ developed our lineup specifically to fill niches and needs that we noticed when grooming. The various soaps, skincare products, specialized boxers and everything else are designed as a total approach to grooming. Embracing the brand ensures that you have it all.

Still, we understand why that might not be enough to convince you, so consider the next point.

Finding synergy in your male care products

Our products aren’t just designed for great results. They are also designed to work together. The core ingredients are sourced to make a complete product, but they are also chosen to complement the other MANSCAPED™ products. Coconut oil isn’t the only ingredient we could choose to help hydrate your skin. But, we saw how well it works with caprylic capric triglycerides (also taken from coconuts). These ingredients are in different products, but together, you get skin hydration that also combats a buildup of skin oils. These kinds of synergies are woven together throughout our total lineup.

Let’s look at a basic grooming session that runs through our most popular products.

First, you groom with The Lawn Mower 4.0® trimmer. It doesn’t actually have special ingredients in the sense of the other products, but it’s the best and safest way to trim. So, why wouldn’t you start there?

After you trim (or while you trim), you will want to shower. That’s when you apply Ultra Premium™ Body Wash. This is made with aloe leaf juice. It’s one of several hydrating ingredients in the lineup, but we intended it for use right after grooming. Cutting your hair irritates the skin, even with the gentlest trimmer in the business. The aloe immediately helps to soothe and counteract that irritation.

You follow up with Crop Cleanser™ groin wash for washing the boys. This also has aloe leaf juice, and it adds vitamin E to the equation. This is an additional antioxidant that specifically helps with itching. Most of your body won’t itch after a trim, but the saggy baggies are a different story. So, now you have an additional special ingredient that is solving a problem you have surely experienced.

After you shower, you put on your Crop Preserver® ball deodorant. You’ve loved this for a long time because it keeps you cool and reduces friction. This is where you will find tapioca starch. It’s a natural, safe alternative to talcum powder, and it reduces friction in the nether regions. You just used Vitamin E to fight the itching. Preventing friction protects your hard-earned comfort.

Lastly, you apply a splash of Crop Reviver® ball toner. This contains witch hazel, which works great with aloe vera to combat inflammation. You’re compounding your effects and leaving your skin as healthy as possible.

This is by no means the complete list of ingredients in any of these products. It’s just an example that shows you how much thought went into the lineup as a holistic idea.

You can mix and match products, but they probably won’t work this well together.

Smelling great, always

We can talk about science and skin health and all kinds of things, and that’s great. But, one of the most compelling reasons to stick to a single brand is so you don’t mix scents. If you’ve ever smelled someone trying to cover up cigarette smoke with cheap cologne, you have an idea of what we’re talking about. That's an extreme example, but when you mix scents that are not designed to go together, it can get unpleasant pretty quickly.

If you stick with the MANSCAPED™ lineup, you get a consolidated signature scent. All of our products smell great, and they are built on the same scent. They don’t compete or clash with each other. You don’t have to make anyone’s eyes water. It’s pleasant all around.

It’s all very simple. If you want the best results from your male grooming, stick with MANSCAPED™. We’ll take care of you. And help you take care of you.