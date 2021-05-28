Why your electric razor isn't cutting well + troubleshooting hacks

Have you ever started grooming only to find that your razor can’t do the job? It tugs at the hair and takes a bunch of passes to cut through everything. By the time you’re done, your skin is red, irritated and miserable. If that sounds familiar, then you probably want some troubleshooting tips. Here are the top reasons your razor is struggling and what you can do about it.

Your blades are dull

Let’s start with an easy one. When the blades get dull, it gets harder for the razor or trimmer to cut hair. That’s some pretty easy physics. The most common remedies are sharpening or replacing the blades, depending on what you’re using. All of that is simple enough.

If dull blades are a frequent problem, then you want to learn more about why they go dull and what you can do about it. Most razor blades are made from steel. It’s a super-strong metal, and you would think that it would be able to cut hair without sustaining damage. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Every stroke you take or cut you make dulls the blades just a little, and eventually the steel loses enough sharpness to be able to shave consistently.

Keep in mind that a dull razor blade is still very sharp by other standards, but a razor’s edge is so fine that it will slowly accumulate damage no matter how hard it is.

That said, harder blades last longer. If steel isn’t doing the job, you can upgrade to ceramic blades. They’re even harder, and they last longer as a result. You can also look into razors and shavers that have easily replaced blades.

Your blades need lubrication

When it comes to shaving, lubrication is very important. Most modern razors have lubrication strips that help the device to glide smoothly across your skin. For electric razors and shavers, lubrication strips are replaced with lubricating oil.

In the case of electric cutting tools, lubrication serves a different function. Instead of helping the clippers to glide along your skin, the oil reduces friction between the blades and your hair. This reduces tugging and helps the blades cut more efficiently — prolonging their lifespan.

When your razor starts to have a little more trouble, try cleaning and lubricating the blades first. More often than not, this is enough to resolve the issue, at least for a while.

You have too much bush

Let’s think about this for a minute. Many electric razors struggle with long, dense hair. They are designed to keep stubble in check and do precise hair management. Some clippers do better with dense hair. They usually include cutting guards that make it easier to manage such circumstances.

If your electric razor is struggling with your body hair, try using a different tool to cut it down to size first. Run some heavy-duty clippers through everything. Once the hair is shorter, see if that makes a difference. If it doesn’t, you’re either facing one of these other issues, or you need a better razor.

There is water damage

We all usually shave in the bathroom. When possible, shaving in the shower is the most convenient. Even when that isn’t the case, we shave over a sink or around water in general. Water is a terrible enemy to electric razors on two fronts.

The first problem is electrical damage. Water can create shorts that damage the whole system. Usually, when this is the problem, the razor will fail altogether. Water damage to a circuit usually requires a complete replacement of the tool.

The other problem is a bit more common. Most electric razors have metal parts, and they can corrode or rust over time. The first signs of trouble will not be obvious. By the time you can easily see the rust, the razor has already been struggling. Even if the blades are stainless steel, some of the rotating parts that drive the blades are made from cheaper metals that can succumb to water.

Rust is hard to fix on an electric razor. Your best bet is to upgrade to something that is truly waterproof.

Your battery is toast

As a battery runs out of juice, the blades or gears will rotate at a slower pace, and your razor will struggle to cut your body hair. It’s pretty normal, and you fix it by recharging the battery. No big deal.

The bigger problem comes when the battery degrades. Batteries eventually lose their ability to recharge. As that happens to your razor, it will store less and less electric energy. That will cause the motor to subtly slow down over time. When the battery is degraded enough, your razor won’t do a good job at cutting, even though it will still power on just fine.

A battery replacement is the solution here, but you should consider investing in technology with a long battery life and smart charging technology that helps to preserve the battery’s lifespan.

Your technique is sloppy

Sometimes, it’s not the razor’s fault. Even though electric razors are supposed to make things easier, they don’t completely remove the necessity of shaving properly. You need good technique for the best results, and a few simple tips can help you get there.

First, shave a clean body. When your pores are clogged with dead skin and dirt, your razor has to deal with a lot more than just hair. That makes things harder.

Second, shorten the hair before you go for a close shave. We already covered this, so there’s no need to elaborate further.

Finally, when possible, go with the grain. That makes it easier on your razor. It is also better for your skin. Even though going against the grain can make it feel like you’re getting a closer shave, you’re fighting against the hair a lot harder. It dulls blades faster, and it makes you much more prone to getting ingrown hairs.

Solving problems with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer

All of these problems contribute to a bad shaving experience. You can largely sidestep them by investing in a better razor in the first place. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer from Manscaped™ is a top-tier electric razor that can handle a wide range of jobs with little effort.

It has cutting guards that allow you to get through dense hair, but with SkinSafe® technology, you can remove the guards and go for a close shave when you’re ready.

The wireless induction charging system allows the trimmer to be completely waterproof (it doesn’t even have a charging port since the dock wirelessly charges it). At the same time, the smart charging components prevent the battery from overcharging. So, you can leave it on the charger between shaves, and that won’t shorten the battery life.

The ceramic blade head is incredibly strong and stays sharp longer than just about any other material you’ll find in a razor. It’s also super simple to swap when you need a new one. On top of that, you can get the Peak Hygiene Plan that automatically ships new blades right to your door. If you need to cancel, not a problem. The Peak Hygiene Plan makes it easy for everyone to make changes to their plan.

Lastly, The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is easy to handle. The ergonomic design enhances your grip and allows you to shave with better technique and less effort.

Here’s the bottom line. If your electric razor isn’t cutting well, your best bet is to upgrade to The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.