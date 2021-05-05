Will The MANSCAPED™ Crop Shaver™ Rust In Water?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. The Crop Shaver™ blades are made of stainless steel, making them nearly rust-resistant. We recommend cleaning your razor after each use and storing it in its case to avoid rust.

