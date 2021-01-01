Will The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0 Charge On Any Wireless Charger?

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is designed to charge on most wireless chargers. This makes the Lawn Mower® 4.0 even easier to travel with and secures its spot as the best pubic hair trimmer on the market.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.
