Male grooming (or below-the-waist grooming) is pretty popular these days. Most guys have tried it at least once, and a lot of guys are regularly working to trim their pubes. We think that’s a great thing, but we’re pretty invested in this business. We work with a lot of guys, and we notice a few trends. One of the major trends is that even though most guys groom, some of those guys don’t really have a deep understanding of what they’re doing.

To counter that, we’re going back to the basics. We’re going to remind all of you how this works from the simplest level. We’re appealing to all newbies, and even to grooming vets who need a refresher. In order to combat gaps in your grooming knowledge, we’re going to start with a grooming kit. We have a kit that your balls will thank you for using, and we want to explain exactly what makes it so great and how it can help you. We’re talking, of course, about The Perfect Package 3.0.

What Is The Perfect Package 3.0?

The Perfect Package 3.0 is the special men’s grooming kit designed for you by MANSCAPED™. When we first got into this business, we wanted to make male grooming as easy and accessible as possible. We’ve always enjoyed how we felt after getting our pubes under control, and we see no reason why you can’t enjoy the same feeling.

The Perfect Package was one of our original ideas. The concept is that we can put all of the essentials for grooming into a single kit. You make one purchase, and you’re ready to hit the ground running.

Over the years, we’ve tweaked the kit to streamline it. We want you to get as much value out of it as possible, and the 3.0 version is our best yet. It has tools to trim your body hair, tools to care for your skin, and tools to help you feel good in general. We’ll go over the details in a moment, but to make things simple, The Perfect Package 3.0 is your best means to get into male grooming.

What’s in The 'Your Balls Will Thank You Kit'?

Why is this the best grooming kit for men? That can be answered by taking a close look at what is inside the kit.

The Lawn Mower 3.0®

The first item you need to know about is The Lawn Mower 3.0® trimmer. This is the body hair trimmer that is designed to take great care of your boys. It has a ton of features that make grooming easy and safe. It’s cordless, safe in the shower, designed to minimize heat and vibrations, and has an easy-to-remove blade head. If you want to trim the hair around your balls, this is a tool to do it the right way.

The Crop Preserver®

The next major item in the kit is Crop Preserver® ball deodorant. If you’ve never used deodorant on your balls, you’re missing out. Keeping the boys cool and dry throughout the day is a wonderful experience, but Crop Preserver deodorant does a lot more than just that. It also reduces friction to help against chafing and the dreaded sticky balls. When you use this, you find you don’t have to take those awkward long steps every time you stand up.

The Crop Reviver®

Third on the list is Crop Reviver® ball toner. In a lot of ways, it works like aftershave for your junk. The good news is that it doesn’t burn like aftershave. In fact, it does quite the opposite. The special formula soothes everything downstairs to minimize irritation after a shave. It also helps with hydration, and it smells amazing. It also works great as a refresher. If you’re having a bit of a day, and you can smell your balls getting a bit swampy, a few sprays of this stuff will head off the problem and keep you fresh.

The Magic Mat®

The Magic Mat® shaving mat is our solution to the grooming mess. Pubic hair is a nuisance whether you cut it or not, and cleaning up after grooming is such a pain. In fact, we find it’s one of the most common reasons guys get lazy about their grooming. The Magic Mat shaving mat is a simple solution. Like a newspaper, you can spread it over the floor before you get to work. When you’re done, wad it up and toss it. Cleanup can’t get any easier.

The MANSCAPED Boxers

The MANSCAPED Boxers were not in the original version of The Perfect Package. We added them to the latest iteration when we realized that a lot of guys are grooming and then putting on cheapie underwear. Grooming is hard on the skin, and we’re talking about grooming extra-sensitive parts of your body. Follow up on that with gentle boxers. Our boxers have an anti-chafing design that will keep you feeling great, even while you recover from a close shave.

Lastly, all of these amazing items are brought together in our complimentary travel bag. It’s nice and classy. Most importantly, it lets you keep your grooming tools together. They’re easy to store, hard to lose, and always ready to travel. The best part is that the carrying case comes free with the kit.

Additional Complementary Items

We designed The Perfect Package 3.0 to bring newcomers into the fold and provide everything they need to get started. We also wanted to keep it as affordable as possible. When you’re ready, you can expand your grooming game by looking into additional items that help you succeed.

The Crop Cleanser™

A good body wash is first on the list. Crop Cleanser™ is our body wash, and we designed it to be easy and reliable. The all-in-one formula is fine for every inch of your body, including your scalp. The pH balance helps your skin ward off bacteria and stay healthy, especially after you shave. The hydrating formula keeps your skin from getting dry and itchy. It’s a one and done kind of tool.

The Crop Mop®

The Crop Mop® is a ball wipe. It really is that simple. We made it so you can refresh your balls any time you get a little grody. The wipes are sealed and easy to carry on the go. A quick wipe will remove grime and refresh your balls with our signature scent. You never have to assault the noses of people around you again.

The Weed Whacker™

The Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer is arguably the best complementary item you can get for your grooming kit. This is our nose and ear hair trimmer. It makes short work of those annoying hairs without putting your sensitive organs at risk. If you’re grooming the rest of your body, you might as well get the nose and ears under control too. The last thing you want is to ruin your new look with grungy tufts of fur sticking out where they should never be visible.

Why Will Your Balls Thank You After Using The Perfect Package 3.0?

Will your balls really thank you when you use The Perfect Package 3.0? The good news is that your balls are not going to mutate and grow a mouth just to say thanks. But, they’re going to be happier, and you’ll definitely notice.

There are so many things about male grooming that make your balls better. The first is controlling your pubes. They get caught on things. They itch all the time. They trap sweat and odor. None of that makes your balls feel good, and The Perfect Package has remedies for all of those problems.

The Perfect Package emphasizes skin care. Have you been putting effort into taking care of the skin on your ball sack? Most guys don’t. Once you make that change, you’ll see the difference quickly. No more dry skin. No more excessive itching. No more burning when you pee (actually, you should see a doctor about that one). Having healthy ball sack skin is amazing, and it’s strange that guys don’t already know that.

The last and most important way your balls will be happier is that they’re going to receive more positive attention. Let’s not pretend. One of the main reasons we all participate in this activity is in the hopes it will improve our sex lives. Well, we have good news for you. Most people prefer for their partners to be groomed. Your balls will receive more external love when you take better care of them. How’s that for an incentive?

At the end of the day, we’re here to help you with your grooming. If you use our tools and take our advice, we’re confident that you’ll see success. Ultimately, it’s all up to you. Feel free to browse our site. We always update it with the latest tools and tips that we invent and discover. We are growing a community of male groomers who help and support each other. But, if you don’t use what’s available, you’ll never discover for yourself just how great this process can be for you.