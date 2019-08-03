Top 10 Most Common Manscaping Accidents (How To Avoid Them)

There’s a reason a lot of guys get nervous about grooming. If it goes wrong, it goes wrong with your manhood. Nobody wants to face those horror stories. So, in an effort to help protect you from manscaping without abandoning it, we’re going to talk about the 10 most common accidents and how you can defeat them.

Cuts

Let’s start this with the most common and often most unpleasant way manscaping can go wrong. Men cut themselves. Worse, they cut themselves right on the johnson. It’s not fun. According to statistics from JAMA Dermatology (we’ll be citing a number of their findings), 61 percent of manscapers get nicks. It’s likely to happen.

There are a few things that can protect you from this malady. First, get a good trimmer. Properly designed body trimmers dramatically reduce the risk of cuts, and they can limit how much you use a razor on delicate parts of your body. The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 is an example of what you want.

If you do get a cut despite your best efforts, clean it. Especially in your groin and bum, the risk of small cuts getting infected rises sharply. One of the best solutions is to shower after you groom.

Burns

Burns aren’t quite as common as cuts, but they’re still a big problem. A full 21 percent of groomers suffer from skin burns. We’re not talking about razor burn here. We’re discussing heat and chemical burns that cause noticeable (and occasionally serious) damage to the skin. We’ll break the remedies into two parts.

Chemical burns are only going to happen if you react strongly to a cream or gel you apply to your skin. Depilatory creams are the most common source of chemical burns. The easy solution is to not use them. If you can’t handle that, then always test a new product before you go to town on yourself. A little dab above the wrist can give you a good indication as to whether or not the cream is going to harm you.

The other burns come from electric trimmers. Those bad boys can get pretty hot. There are a few tips that can protect you. First, use trimming guards as much as you reasonably can. That little bit of space between you and a hot metal blade can make a world of difference

Speaking of metal blades, avoid those. Ceramic blades are sharper, cut better, and don’t transfer nearly as much heat to your skin.

Lastly, trimmers that run cooler are clearly a good way to go. Heat output isn’t a standard metric you can read on the box. Instead, the rule of thumb is that quieter trimmers are cooler trimmers.

Razor Burn

Razor burn is less severe than what we just discussed, but it’s still a mishap you want to avoid. Razor burn is irritation of the skin caused by hair that has been cut. Typically, it’s only a problem with the hair is cut below the surface of the skin. So, here are your best practices to prevent razor burn.

Number one is to minimize shaving. Anywhere that you can trim instead of shave, you should. This makes razor burn virtually impossible in any of those spots.

When you do shave, utilize shaving cream. This makes for a smoother process that will produce fewer jagged, razor-burn-inducing hairs. Also, always shave with the grain. Regardless of closeness, shaving against the grain makes the hair under the skin more jagged.

Lastly, you can treat shaved skin with formulas that soften hair follicles and reduce the risk of razor burn. Showering with Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash is often your best remedy.

Rashes

Rashes afflict roughly 12 percent of guys who groom. They’re less common because they’re more easily prevented than many of these other accidents. Rashes usually form because the skin layer becomes infected with bacteria or fungi. Here’s how you beat it.

Be clean with your manscaping. You want to avoid cross-contamination with your tools. The razor for your face should be kept away from your . . . tool. On top of that, you should clean your grooming equipment after every use. This prevents it from spreading microbes that cause rashes.

The other important step is to clean yourself. While it might not always seem convenient, scheduling your daily shower after your male grooming will help avoid any rash-inducing infections. A gentle exfoliation with soap and warm water will kill anything that might be trying to hide in the micro-fissures that are produced by shaving (and trimming very, very closely).

A Bad Job

We’re talking a lot about health-related ways grooming can go wrong. One of the big fears and common mistakes is to do a bad job with the aesthetics of your grooming. You might have great skin, but if your junk looks like Jackson Pollock, you could still consider that an accident. A few tips can prevent the worst.

For starters, nobody looks good completely bald. Short of a medical or sporting reason otherwise, you should not be completely bare below the neck. It’s just a weird look. Instead, there should be something of a gradual progression between your neck and your nuts. The bush will be one of the longer-haired regions, but you can definitely trim it short if you want. Just give yourself space, because your shaft and nuts should be cropped closer than your bush.

As for the nipples, back, and ass, they should be smooth. That’s just good manners.

The Insatiable Itch

It’s a tale as old as time — or at least as old as male grooming. Shaving your balls (or anywhere down there) will ultimately create stubble. Stubble doesn’t just itch. It’s sandpaper, and you don’t really want that on your delicates.

There are two approaches to solving this problem. The first is to stop at a reasonable trim. You can get ball and shaft hair pretty short without reducing it to itchy stubble. It’s ok to stop there. You’re still presenting a clean, controlled look, and you’re not threatening to floss the teeth of anyone doing you an amazing sexual favor.

The other approach is to treat your balls (or other body parts) like your face. Just stay on top of the shaving and don’t let it get long enough to create stubble. It’s more work, but some guys are committed to it, and it pays off.

Strange Smells

Unexpected and unknown funk can come out of nowhere. It often accompanies rashes and infections, but sometimes grooming alone changes the ecosystem in your shorts and makes things smell funny. Dealing with this requires a little attention. If the smell is from some kind of infection, get that treated right away. We’re talking about your junk here, so don’t be shy about involving a doctor.

If you’re confident that you’re healthy and just smelly, there’s a different way to go. Once again, shower after you groom. Clipped hair can actually contribute to strange odors in ways you don’t expect, Rinsing them away in the shower helps. More importantly, you’re applying soap directly to the hairless skin. It should help.

Once you shower, you can get aggressive with any funk by applying ball deodorant. Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant is probably the best in the business, and it should handle any new aromas that might otherwise ruin your social life.

Waxing Reactions

Contrary to popular opinion, waxing hair is not as simple as applying the wax and then ripping the hair out of your skin. There’s a process to it, and if you mess up, you can have some pretty severe reactions. They might include extreme irritation of the skin, bleeding, and swelling.

The easy fix is to not wax, but if you insist on waxing, let a professional do it. They have experience and resources that can help you avoid the worst possible reactions.

If you’re dead set on DIY waxing, then practice on less-sensitive skin before you go downtown. Doing a few test runs on your hands or even upper thighs can let you work out the kinks without making yourself look really weird.

Missing Spots

Circling back to aesthetics, the most common mistake with grooming is probably guys missing spots. You can’t see your whole body, and even when you can see, it’s easy to miss. If you’re going to try to claim you’ve never left a stray hair in your cheek shaving, you’re a liar.

There are two methods that help you avoid being this guy. If you can, get a trusted bro, family member, partner, or another set of eyes on your manscaping. They don’t need to grab rubber gloves and spread your cheeks. You can just take your shirt off and let them look over most of you. If you really want to have them check below the belt, that’s between the two of you.

When a second set of eyes isn’t available, you have to rely on the system. You want to create a checklist to go through with your manscaping. Ensuring that you cover all of it will help you with any big missed spots. From there, it’s a question of how well you can manage a couple of mirrors to check the awkward areas.

Falling Off the Wagon

It might not feel like an accident, but we often lose track of healthy habits and fall behind in our good intentions. It happens with workouts and a healthy diet. It also happens with grooming. The key to staying on the wagon is to commit to a routine. If you always groom before you shower, your chances of sticking with it rise dramatically. This doesn’t mean you need to groom your whole body every day. Assuming your hair growth rates allow, you can separate your grooming sessions like you do workouts. Chest day doesn’t have to pair with leg day.

Those are the 10 most common accidents. You’re now well equipped to defeat them. If you want more priceless advice, you can find it all at MANSCAPED™. Along with that advice, you'll find the ultimate set of tools for grooming.