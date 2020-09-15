5 Tips for Making Your Back-on-Campus Experience a Breeze

We’re living in a corona world right now. The virus has turned the whole world upside down, and things won’t truly bounce back to normal for some time. At the time of writing this, a lot of schools have not yet finalized their plans. Even though a lot is still up in the air, you can trust one thing: everything will be different. There will be some schools that try to operate as normally as possible. Others will push things to the limits of strangeness. No matter your particular situation, we have some tips to help you face the unknown with poise this semester.

For Those Returning to Campus

School is a little unpredictable right now. Some of you will be returning to campus. Others are going to be relegated purely to online learning. Others still will see some mix. These tips are specifically for guys who will be spending time at the school.

Prepare for Strangeness

It goes without saying. Even if your campus is open, it won’t be normal this semester. Mask wearing is likely. Class size limits are also likely. Parties are probably going to be banned (and will happen anyways, so think carefully about what you plan to do). Sports may or may not happen. It’s going to be a weird semester. If you embrace that fact, it will help you stay fluid and roll with the punches. You’ll have to keep your mind open and commit to flexibility, or else the stress of abnormality will get to you and weigh you down. Start preparing your mind now.

Improve Your Supply List

In addition to normal supplies like notebooks and whatnot, add some sanitation products. Have some hand sanitizer or bleach wipes in your school bag. Even if you don’t normally use them, they’ll be needed at some point. You can trust that.

Also consider having extras of the normal stuff. Sanitation requirements might make it hard to get last-minute pens and stuff. Rather than get caught off guard, you can plan ahead and make sure you're fully stocked.

Clean Yourself Up

College guys are notoriously bad at hygiene. Now is a good time to correct bad habits. Good hygiene will help you with dating. More importantly, it will help you stay healthy. Even if the Rona doesn’t get you, with increased hospital loads and the general weirdness, getting sick is a bigger deal right now than normal. Even a normal case of the flu could force you into isolation and miss weeks of class. That’s a nuisance you don’t need.

Part of being clean is male grooming. Go ahead and invest in good tools. The Perfect Package 3.0 can get you started. Controlling your groin hair will help you look and feel clean, and it can be a great part of a robust hygiene routine.

Prioritize Your Health

In addition to basic sanitation, you need to think more carefully about your health than you have in the past. There’s a lot more than Rona in the world. If you do get sick — with anything — stay away from other people. If your friends are sick, keep your distance. Get your flu shot — by mid-October at the latest.

Also, you need to check yourself once a month for testicular cancer. It’s a scary thing to think about, but it’s the most common cancer for guys between 18 and 35. Now is not a good time to be laid up in a hospital (as if there’s ever a good time). Check yourself regularly. When caught early, testicular cancer is a lot easier to beat. We’ll talk about how to do that at the end.

For Those Remote Learning

If you’re not going to be spending any time on campus this coming semester, this part is for you. No one can say how long this will be the new normal, but while it is, these tips are designed to help you cope with the change and succeed. There’s definitely some overlap with the previous advice, but everything is a little different when you learn from home.

Make a Rigid Schedule

It’s easy to fall into the remote learning trap. Sure, you’ll have some amount of your online classes on a schedule, but since you don’t have to get up and go anywhere, it’s easy to let the days bleed together. Make a rigid schedule, and make sure every day has important distinctions. It’s vital to maintain your sanity. Isolation is getting to all of us right now.

Exercise. A Lot.

Exercise should be a part of your rigid schedule, and it should be varied too. Don’t let the weird semester be why you get out of shape. Staying fit will never be as easy as it is right now. Take advantage.

Besides, you need to get outside some. Even if going outside includes wearing a mask (or any other relevant policy), it’s good for your mental and physical health to get some sun and fresh air now and then. Make it part of your schedule too.

Get Ahead Early

Let’s be real. Most semesters we all start off gung ho. We’re determined that this one will be different from the others, and we all tend to start strong. Then, the semester drags on and enthusiasm wanes. It’s extremely normal to fall a little behind. Then, everyone grinds at the end and gets through what they need to get through.

You’re remote learning this time around. You can’t feed off of the desperation of others at the end of this semester. You’ll be on your own, and it will be a lot harder to stay motivated. The stronger you start, the better off you’ll be when you finally burn out. Ride the momentum for as long as you can.

Seriously, Hygiene

This is a struggle for everyone, but when you don’t have a reason to go out, it gets extra bad. Put showers on your schedule. And brushing your teeth. And grooming your body hair. All of it has to be consistent. It’ll do wonders for your mentality, and you won’t go as crazy as other guys if you keep yourself to at least a basic hygienic standard.

Health Is Important at Home Too

Being at home might reduce the risk of getting sick, but it doesn’t make it go away completely. If you have symptoms, talk to a doctor. Also, don’t forget that Corona is just one of many things that can get you sick. Stay ahead of any symptoms. Check yourself for testicular cancer once a month. Stay informed. You don’t need to live the hypochondria life and fear that any little cough is a death sentence, but we all need to be a little more aware of our bodies right now.

How to Check for Cancer

We’ve mentioned checking for testicular cancer. Let’s discuss how that actually works. Checking for cancer has some universal rules. In general, you’re looking for bumps and spots that aren’t supposed to be there. Obviously, the inspection will go better if you do it immediately after some male grooming. In fact, a post-shower check is usually the best idea.

You’re going to gently run your fingers over your own balls to see if everything is in its place. Remember, they don’t need to be the same size or hang at the same height. In fact, for your testicles to be perfectly uniform would be strange. Also, don’t forget that you have a little tube in the back of each testicle that will feel like a lump. It’s supposed to be there. Don’t let it scare you.

In addition to checking for lumps, you want to grab a mirror and look for any spots or irregularities.

If you’d like to get deeper into how to identify and prevent testicular cancer, you can find the important details here.

That should be enough to get you going. Be sure to check back in with us at MANSCAPED™ every now and then. We’ll give you a mix of vital everyday information and some entertaining shenanigans. Hopefully, it will all do you some good. Until next time, good luck this semester.