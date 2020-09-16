Alex Kouras Reviews The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 Trimmer

If you have ever wanted to know how to stop ball sweat, you need to learn about male grooming. It’s a practice that solves a lot of modern problems. It will make you less sweaty. You’ll smell better. Managing your body hair can also improve your general comfort. Groin hair is much more of a nuisance than anything else, and learning to control it is invaluable.

So, while you’re on this journey, you’re going to look for advice. You’re going to try to find the right tools for the job, and when you eventually do, you’ll come to fully appreciate everything that good grooming can do for you. As part of that journey, you might come across Alex Kouras. He has a great review on The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer — often praised as one of the best body hair trimmers in the business. Here’s what he has to say on the subject, but before getting into that, you might want to know more about Alex.

Who Is Alex Kouras?

His real name is Alex Hourahanis, and he’s a YouTuber. He is known as a hair cutter and lifestyle vlogger. He’s been in the hair game for a long time, but his channel has branched out to many other topics. He regularly gives advice on grooming and hygiene. He dabbled in financial topics, nutrition and lifestyle in general.

So, when he decided to review The Lawn Mower 3.0™ trimmer, we thought it was worth paying attention.

Check it here:

Alex’s Thoughts on The Lawn Mower 3.0

Alex got The Perfect Package 3.0 to review. He briefly went through the whole contents, but the primary focus was on the trimmer. It’s the latest from MANSCAPED™, and it has a lot of hype behind it. Does it live up to expectations?

Alex has a great comparison. He looks at his high-end beard trimmer and directly compares how each device does with cutting body hair. This shouldn’t really be surprising, but both trimmers were able to cut the hair just fine. You couldn’t tell a difference in cutting capacity.

While cutting was even, The Lawn Mower 3.0 did have some stark differences. It is much, much quieter, and when you’re thinking about taking a trimmer to your balls, that quiet motor has value. The Lawn Mower 3.0 is also lighter and easier to handle than its counterparts. When it comes to some of the awkward grooming associated with body hair, those points have value as well.

Alex also did a great job of breaking down safety. He pointed out how trimmers use gaps between the blades and the guard to prevent cuts. A longer gap provides more protection, but a shorter gap gets a closer trim. He discovered for himself what MANSCAPED™ has claimed for some time. They found the sweet spot between those concepts. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer can get a very close trim without exposing you to danger.

Lastly, Alex reviewed the battery life. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is rated for 90 minutes of continuous operation on a single charge. Since it should take 15 minutes or less to groom your manly parts, you can get multiple sessions off of a single charge. It’s pretty nice.

The Performance Package

While Alex checked out The Perfect Package 3.0, there is a new package available from MANSCAPED. The Performance Package has everything in the 3.0 package, plus it includes The Weed Whacker™. It’s a nose hair trimmer that rounds out your collection of grooming tools.

The Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer is essentially a redesign of The Lawn Mower trimmer. It’s still quiet and safe. It makes short work of nose and ear hair. The Weed Wacker ear and nose hair trimmer battery life is also more than sufficient to make life easy. When you add it to The Perfect Package, you have the ultimate suite of products that will keep you groomed and beautiful.

You have boundless resources to help you completely master male grooming. These various packages put great tools in your hand. With YouTube reviews and tutorials, you have access to abundant knowledge. You can learn to be a pro before you ever turn on a trimmer. In addition to all of that, you have the libraries of MANSCAPED.COM. It’s a repository of information, all curated to help you be the best version of yourself. You can get help with body maintenance. You can learn how to throw a dinner party. You can get reading lists, fashion advice and everything else you could possibly need. Take advantage of all of it.