Cock-a-doodle-do! Sydney Roosters x Manscaped™ Partnership

03.19.21

Manscaped x Sydney Roosters

Who doesn't like rugby? It's like football, but without all the pesky gear. One of our fave teams, the Sydney Roosters, is the only franchise in continued competition since the rugby league was founded in Australia in 1908. With 15 Premierships to date, the Sydney Roosters are among Australia's oldest and leading sports franchises and is one of 16 franchises that compete in the National Rugby League (NRL), the most elite rugby league competition in the world. The Sydney Roosters proudly represent Sydney's coastal eastern suburbs in their traditional colors of red, white, and blue. 

Sydney Roosters team photo

MANSCAPED's Partnership with the Sydney Roosters

History, cocks, and rugby makes the Sydney Roosters the perfect partners to the world's leading men's grooming brand, Manscaped™. Following a successful first season partnership, it made sense to continue onto a second season; this means you'll see Manscaped logo splashed everywhere, including at the tri-level perimeter at Sydney Cricket Ground. Home to the Roosters and one of Australia's most storied, cherished, and distinguished public sporting stadiums, the grounds are a stunning landmark and one at which that Manscaped is humbled to be showcased. You'll also see more signage right in the action as the Roosters dominate on the field. Not only that, but Manscaped will also be integrated into the Club's digital assets, reaching their massive worldwide fanbase.

And one of the players' perkiest perks of the partnership is access to Manscaped's premium collection of grooming and hygiene tools and formulations. With added confidence, cleanliness, and charisma below-the-waist, we suspect the Roosters will clinch the Premiership title this season. Are you excited to catch some Aussie rugby action from the U.S.? There are various streaming options, so you'll never miss a tackle, ruck, or maul.

