Christmas shopping can be fun sometimes, but it can also be painfully difficult. Some of us are committed to women who are impossible when it comes to gifts. Take a breath, because we’re here to help. You don’t have to bang your head against the wall this year. We have nine great Christmas gifts for the woman who wants nothing.

Why are these even considered a gendered gift? Good books are amazing for anyone, and coffee table books have some of the most interesting content you can find in print.

All of that said, the beauty of this gift is that you can personalize it for her into a slew of unique gifts. Coffee table books don’t have to follow a specific mold. You can include some of her favorite titles in the bunch and make it easier for her to share her favorite books with people.

You can focus on her hobbies so that she gets the most enjoyment out of the books. They’ll also make great conversation starters in a topic she already loves.

You can have funny books, coloring books, workbooks, picture books, kids books, or anything else that she likes. With this gift, you get to show her that you know her. You also get the added bonus of seeing her face light up because you nailed it.

If she enjoys working out, these will be a big hit. Lululemon Align joggers aren’t just another bit of sports apparel. They’re the best. They are so soft and light that they seem truly weightless. There is absolutely no discomfort or distraction from the workout.

They are sweat-wicking and breathable, so even when workouts get intense, she’ll be as comfortable as possible and able to push her limits. They also have special stretching materials that allow them to form fit without hindering movement. They retain shape no matter how hard they are pushed.

These are workout clothes that surpass anything you have probably tried. Even if she’s ahead of the curve and has a pair, she’ll appreciate another. These make the best gifts for anyone who enjoys working up a sweat.

Ok. Weighted blankets can be pretty awesome, but we need to start with a disclaimer. These things are pure hit or miss. If she likes a weighted blanket, it’s probably her favorite thing in the whole world. If she doesn’t like them, then putting one on her is cruel and unusual. It’s a good idea to find out which camp she is in before making this purchase.

Assuming she’s the sort who loves weighted blankets, Ugg is the way to go. You get the comfort and calm of the weighted blanket with the style of Ugg. The blanket will look good and feel amazing to the touch.

They come in countless colors and some are made for travel, meaning she can have her weighted blanket everywhere.

Um, it’s for cheese. Of course it’s awesome, and of course she’ll love it. If she’s not into it, it’s probably time to move up. You can do better. Disliking cheese is definitely a viable reason to break up with someone — even your own mother.

Ok. The cheese love got a little intense there. On a calmer note, cheese boards are pretty awesome. They come in a ridiculous variety. You can get a wooden cheese board, a marble board and anything in between. They come in different designs that cater to cheese pairings — be they wine, crackers or fruit.

The cool thing about a cheese board is it allows her to be classy, and let’s face it, you’re not always helping with that. She can provide guests with an amazing snack, or she can keep all of the delicious food for herself, but as long as you choose correctly, she’ll love her cheese board.

Assuming she has hair and takes showers, this is the hair dryer she wants. Even if she recently donated her beautiful locks to help orphans make wigs, she’ll probably still appreciate a Dyson hair dryer. In fact, if you have any appreciation for gadgetry, you’ll likely want one, too.

The Dyson hair dryer is a game changer. It doesn’t use extreme heat. Your traditional hair dryer just makes the air really hot in order to bake the water out of the hair. As you might imagine, it’s not exactly good for the hair it is baking.

Dyson gets around the heat problem by creating a stronger air current. The air moves faster, so it doesn’t have to be as hot. This design allows it to dry hair faster than traditional tools, and it is much better for the hair on the receiving end.

If this wasn't such a valuable hair tool, it would be an amazing toy. Why can’t it be both? Treat her this Christmas with a Dyson.

You’ve probably heard about the Instant Pot by now. People who own them are like vegans — they never stop talking about it. In this case, there’s a good reason for that. The Instant Pot is basically an entire kitchen in one convenient appliance.

If you don’t know much about pressure cookers, they used to be kind of dangerous. You had to put them on the stove. The stove would boil water that would create pressure and cook food faster than you could otherwise. But, they weren’t precise and it was easy to burn yourself, much less ruin meals.

Instant Pot digitized the process, so you can make high-end meals with tiny amounts of effort. While the food cooks, your kitchen will fill with mouth-watering aromas. The Instant Pot is self-heating and self-regulating, so it simplifies pressure cooking.

It also does so much more. You can get an Instant Pot that does slow cooking, air frying, calculus homework . . . absolutely anything you need. If your lady enjoys food, she’ll love her Instant Pot.

Sometimes, a woman wants to feel glamorous like a movie star. Hell, men want that, too. Is it really so bad to want to feel like you look amazing?

Traditionally, a woman will use her vanity to go all out and look her best. It’s like her war chest for style. An Impressions Vanity caters to these desires and understands this tradition. It elevates the very concept of a vanity, and it’s why their products are completely irresistible.

You can get into the spirit of luxury gifts by going with Impressions. It’s a show stopper — arguably better than a new car. There’s one catch. These things are in extremely high demand. If you’re thinking of getting an Impressions Vanity, you need to order immediately.

Ok, ok. The Peloton has made its rounds as a meme. We’ve all had a good laugh. When you look past the memes, you find that this is an extraordinary piece of exercise equipment.

Stationary bikes have their place in the world, but the Peloton is kind of changing that. The interactivity and connectivity makes it a resource on top of being the exercise equipment. You can learn from it, get motivation from it and join a growing community with it. Also, they make a lot more than the bike (although it is their flagship item).

In a post-coronavirus world, it makes a lot of sense to have a remotely connected home gym. The Peloton wrote the book on remote workouts. You cannot do better, and if she has expressed any interest in a Peloton, she will absolutely love it.

If these Christmas gift ideas for girls can’t get you going, then you need extra help. Don’t wait around. Talk to her friends and family. Call in the big guns. You don’t want this year to be another where you barely scrape together a last-minute gift. Otherwise, it may be your last year as part of a couple. Not that we’re trying to scare you or anything.