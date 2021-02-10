Halloween costume ideas for men

Halloween is just around the corner. Have you figured out your costume yet? A year ago, the idea of a Halloween party was, well, different. We can’t say things are completely normal these days, but most people will be able to get away with some Halloween fun that wasn’t easy to find last time around the sun.

So, to help you get in the spooky spirit and figure out a great costume, we’re going to cover some fun classics and a few newer, trendy ideas.

Waldo

You already know this costume. It’s a classic and fairly easy to pull off. Everyone will recognize you, and that can make it fun. You can turn the costume into a drinking game (or non-drinking party game). Everyone who finds you gets (or gives) you a drink, or candy, or whatever else sounds entertaining (drinks, basically).

Superman

Superman is a classic costume, but that’s not really what we’re saying here. In reality, there are countless superhero characters, and it’s easy to base a costume around any of them. You can go simple or get after it and customize the best version possible. These are the costumes that usually win contests, particularly if there’s lots of rubber involved.

This is an easy way to be trendy. This year you might go as someone from the new Marvel TV shows. Or, you can abandon the trends and be an old-school favorite. There’s a lot of room for creativity here, and that’s the point.

Dogecoin

What are three things everyone loves? They have to be dogs, getting rich at the expense of Wall Street investors, and cryptocurrency. Ok. At least everyone loves dogs. With this costume, you get to be trendy and adorable. Good boy! To the moon!

T-Rex

The inflatable T-Rex has evolved into something more than just a costume. It’s a whole thing, and if those shenanigans amuse you, embrace it all. You can probably even find a party where everyone is a T-Rex. It would be pretty interesting.

The key to the T-Rex is pretty simple. You think it’s fun, so be the party you want to see in the world. That’s really it.

Ghost sheet

Sometimes, costumes are more about the good laughs than amazing visual representations. For this one, you’re breaking it down. Go to the thrift store and get a cheap white sheet. Or grab one from your mom’s linen closet. Wash it. Cut eye holes in it. Wear it to a party. Everyone will be amused by your simple classic costume, but only if you sell it. It’s worth practicing your classic ghost “oooooo-ooooo” and hand gestures.

Doc Brown and Marty

This is calling back to the previous idea where you go as a favorite character, but now you’re doing it with a partner. For all of you guys out there who aren’t single, couples’ costumes don’t have to be lame. If you steer into weird a little, you can have a lot of fun with them.

It’s a great chance to break down some barriers. Think of classic combos and throw a twist into the equation. Instead of Doc and Marty, be Marty and the Delorian. Do it with any favorite character duo, and you’re sure to be a hit.

Ghostbusters

Lastly, we have to cover the group costume. Ghostbusters are a great example because it’s a strong theme. Everyone will recognize you, and you can customize the costume to fit the group. There were originally four ghostbusters, but with reboots and sequels, you can expand the party. You can add friends who are ghosts, too (see above).

As always, you don’t have to stick to one piece of fiction. You can do a Game of Thrones costume (if you’ve managed to move past that ending; we haven’t), Marvel or whatever you and your friends are into. It’s an open-ended costume idea. As always, get creative and have fun with it.

Those are the costume ideas that can get you started. Halloween is about getting out of your shell for a minute. Unleash your inner nerd and let people see what you’re all about in the form of an amazing costume. Also, don’t be afraid of some low-budget DIY costuming. Nobody is there to judge you, at least not overtly. We all just want to have a good time.