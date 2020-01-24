How Long Does The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower™ 3.0 Battery Last?

Male grooming has never been better. The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer is here to make everything easy and awesome. We’ve redesigned many components on the best men’s trimmer, and one of them is the rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It lasts longer than ever so you can spend more time grooming and less time charging.

How Long Does It Last?

Let’s cut to the chase. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer works on a battery. You quite reasonably want to know what you can expect out of that battery. It’s an upgrade from the 2.0. The new battery holds 600 mAh of charge. In simpler terms, it can run the 3.0 for 90 consecutive minutes of trimming.

Let’s talk about what that really means in practice. The Lawn Mower 3.0 has a new, more powerful motor. Running at 7,000 RPM, it’s one of the most powerful body trimmers on the market right now. With the greater power, you can trim the densest fur on your body much faster and with greater ease. That means that 90 minutes on the 3.0 is worth closer to 2 hours with the 2.0. It’s a big upgrade.

On top of all of that, we also upgraded the charger. The new fast-charging dock will fill your big battery with juice in less time than it took to charge the 2.0. Charging times will vary on conditions, but you can get enough for a normal trim in a matter of minutes, not hours.

Why Even Go Cordless?

As impressive as the new battery is, it will still run out of juice long before a plug in the wall. Why even make the trade-off? Well, cordless trimming is better trimming. If you’ve only ever used cords, you might undervalue the freedom and improved precision you gain from cutting the cord. It’s so much easier to get your backside and hard-to-reach areas when there’s no cord in the way.

For those of you who have only ever used cordless trimmers, you probably underestimate the nuisance that is a trimming cord. There’s no need to experience it firsthand. You’re already doing things the right way.

How to Make Use of Your Long-Lasting Lawn Mower 3.0

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is great, but it’s even better when you know how to use it. Here are a few tips to help you trim better. More importantly, we have some tips to help you manscape after the grooming part is done.

Trim First

Male grooming is the first step in manscaping. You want to do it before you shower. If you’re worried about making a mess, lay down a Magic Mat™ shaving mat to make cleanup as easy as possible.

When it comes to the trimming itself, we have two basic recommendations. Start with the longest trimming guard no matter what part of your body is being groomed. It gives you a lot of leeway in the case of a mistake. You can always go shorter if you want, but gluing hair back on your body when you went too short isn’t really a thing.

The second tip is to always go with the grain. The Lawn Mower 3.0 is powerful. It will make short work of body hair no matter which way you go. Trimming with the grain helps to keep things looking neat, and it dramatically reduces skin irritation if you go for a super close trim.

Shower Right

After you trim your pubic hair, you want to take a moderately quick shower. Cleanse with Crop Cleanser™ body wash. It will help restore and moisturize your skin to reduce irritation and make you feel as great as you look and smell.

Apply Our Special Sauce

Let’s clarify. Our special sauce comes in two distinct and important formulas: Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant and Crop Reviver™. Crop Preserver is a ball deodorant that helps you maintain a healthy crotch region, and it reduces friction. Crop Reviver is our Aloe-infused treatment to help your skin bounce back from aggressive manscaping in no time. Once you apply both formulas, you can slip on your boxers and get on with your day.

Your new Lawn Mower 3.0 comes with a lot of upgrades. A longer battery is only the beginning. If you want a full breakdown of everything it can do, you’ll find it all at MANSCAPED.COM. You can also find the illustrious Perfect Package 3.0, which features The Lawn Mower 3.0 and its complementary formulations.