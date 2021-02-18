Skip to Main Content
How lucky! Manscaped™ x Shamrock Rovers Football Club

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

03.22.21

Manscaped x Shamrock Rovers

We can't decide who's luckier - Manscaped™, the world's leading below-the-waist male grooming brand, or Shamrock Rovers, the most successful club in the Republic of Ireland. It doesn't matter. What matters is that these two powerhouses in their respective arenas are joining together in the most exciting partnership we've seen in a lot of time.

Shamrock Rovers

Did we mention that Rovers have supplied more players to the Republic of Ireland national football team than any other club? Founded in Ringsend, Dublin in 1899, Rovers won the League title at their first attempt in the 1922-23 season and established themselves as the Republic of Ireland's most successful club by 1949, winning 44 major trophies. They were the first Irish team to compete in a European competition and the first to qualify for the group stages of the Europa League. With 18 League of Ireland titles and a record 25 FAI Cups under their belts, all the players need now is a fresh pregame grooming routine to clinch the title this season. And that's where Manscaped comes into play.

MANSCAPED™ x Shamrock Rovers Partnership

Tallaght Stadium, located in the heart of South Dublin, Ireland, has been freshly cut and adorned with the Manscaped logo. This symbol has become synonymous with major sports arenas, stadiums, and events worldwide, for the highly anticipated 2021 season. In addition to the signage and other advertising integrations, there will be several entertaining competitions and promotions for supporters to engage with the brands across digital media platforms. The final surprise and delight will be fan trial. That's right: Rovers' devoted fans will have a chance to win Manscaped premium products for themselves so they, too, can elevate their game, their grooming game, that is.

Our Dedication To Male Grooming

If you wonder why the Shamrock Rovers chose Manscaped to be their official grooming partner, it's because of the massive improvements our Lawn Mower® 3.0 has made to the men's grooming world. Like the Shamrock Rovers, Manscaped is dedicated to always improving.

