How Often Should You Use The Crop Reviver

The Crop Reviver is the finishing touch to any comprehensive manscaping session. But should its use be restricted to your 1-2x a week manscaping routine. Nay, we say. Crop Reviver can save your junk from being junky in many a situation, which is why we recommend you utilize your trusty Crop Reviver three times a day. Here’s when:

During a full manscaping session

After a shower

After the gym

Before the gym

Before a date

Before work

After a long day of work

Before going to the beach

Before hitting the hay

A super refreshing squirt is all you need to turn the clock back to fresh o’clock, anytime of day. In the short term, your balls will feel fresh and uplifted.

Here’s where some Crop Reviver fans store their secret weapon:

Gym bag

Bathroom

Nightstand

Car glove box or center console

Some even keep an extra bottle in a travel bag for on-the-go spritzing. Don’t say we didn’t let you know about these genius ideas!

Happy Crop Reviving!