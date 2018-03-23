Skip to Main Content
How Often Should You Use The Crop Reviver

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

03.23.18

The Crop Reviver is the finishing touch to any comprehensive manscaping session. But should its use be restricted to your 1-2x a week manscaping routine. Nay, we say. Crop Reviver can save your junk from being junky in many a situation, which is why we recommend you utilize your trusty Crop Reviver three times a day. Here’s when:

  • During a full manscaping session
  • After a shower
  • After the gym
  • Before the gym
  • Before a date
  • Before work
  • After a long day of work
  • Before going to the beach
  • Before hitting the hay

A super refreshing squirt is all you need to turn the clock back to fresh o’clock, anytime of day. In the short term, your balls will feel fresh and uplifted.

Here’s where some Crop Reviver fans store their secret weapon:

  • Gym bag
  • Bathroom
  • Nightstand
  • Car glove box or center console

Some even keep an extra bottle in a travel bag for on-the-go spritzing. Don’t say we didn’t let you know about these genius ideas!

Questions, comments, concerns about the Crop Reviver? We’re happy to help. Just shoot us an email at support@manscaped.com, or send us a Facebook Messenger DM.  

Happy Crop Reviving!

