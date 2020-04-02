How to Get MANSCAPED Lawn Mower 3.0 Charging Cable Replacement

We’re glad you love The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer. It’s why we made it. We wanted you to be able to enjoy male grooming the same way we do. We can sympathize with your predicament. Your most prized possession is not functioning. It would be fine, but you don’t have a charging cable. It’s the most frustrating of all first-world problems. Believe us when we say, we’ve been there.

We have good news. A lost charger doesn’t have to relegate your trimmer to the trash heap. There’s an easy solution, and we’re going to walk you through it. In fact, there are less-easy solutions too, and we’ll discuss those while we’re at it. You don’t have to fret. Your trimmer will be fine, and you’ll be back to your usual grooming routine in no time.

How To Get Your Lawn Mower Charging Cable

For some reason, there’s a stigma against going through designated help channels. Maybe people worry about wait times. Perhaps they’re concerned with getting an answer they don’t want. If you lose your charger for The Lawn Mower 3.0, or if it stops working, you can reach out to our customer support team. The easiest way is to shoot a message to Support@Manscaped.com.

That might seem anticlimactic, but it’s your best bet. We have mechanisms in place to help you replace a charger. Sometimes, things don’t work the way they’re supposed to. We’ll take care of you. Other times, things get misplaced. We’ll still take care of you. We get it, and we’re happy to help.

The best part is that we’re not a tech company. We don’t have endless wait times from hordes of people needing help. As much as we love it, it’s a trimmer, and that means we can get to you pretty quickly and work out a solution to your problem. Easy peasy.

Other Ways To Get Your Lawn Mower 3.0 Trimmer Charged

After reading all of that, some of you just want to flex your industriousness. We get that too. For safety reasons, we have to say a few specific things here. First, The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer (and other models) is not engineered to work with generic or homemade charging solutions. We understand the urge to tinker, but we cannot endorse that method, as it doesn’t meet our safety standards. Please, be safe.

The second thing we want to tell you is that a replacement USB cable can solve most charging issues. If you still have your dock, a new cable is easy, but if you don’t have a dock, The Lawn Mower trimmer can be charged with a direct plug. It’s less convenient, but there are no safety issues, and it won’t cause harm to your trimmer.

Once It’s Charged - Get To Grooming

Once you do have your charging issue resolved you can get right back to grooming. Here’s your quick crash course to keep you on track

Trim First

You went through all of that trouble to get your trimmer charged, so use it. More importantly, use it first. Trimming before you shower is important to protect your plumbing and your skin. You can trust us on this one. It’s the better way. Don’t forget your Magic Mat™ shaving mat to make clean up easier.

Shower Second

Once you’re done with your male grooming, you can hop in the shower. You want a warm shower, and you don’t want it to take an excessively long time. The key to a great shower is to gently exfoliate — and to use Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash. It’s the simple all-in-one that makes showering both easy and effective.

You’re Not Quite Done

After the shower, you have two more important things to do. First, you want to use Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant. It’s our special ball deodorant that will keep you fresh, reduce friction, and make you feel great. Second, you want to apply Crop Reviver™ ball toner. It’s a gentle spritz that helps your skin recover from the ravages of grooming.

Now, You May Dress

Your formulas are applied. Feel free to grab a pair of MANSCAPED™ Boxers and get dressed. You’re ready to have a great day!

Whether you need a new charger or want some new ideas for men's grooming, you can find everything you need right here. We have the tools; we have the knowledge, and we have the talent. It’s all at your disposal any time you want to stop by.