The shaved head is one of the all-time classic looks. Have you wondered how to keep a bald head smooth without shaving? The shaved head is one of the all-time classic looks, but shaving your head can require a bit of finesse Guys have been rocking this style since we all still lived in caves. It will never stop being a viable choice. That said, not everyone succeeds with going bald on their first try. Whether you’re going for a new aesthetic or the decision is being made by nature, you need to know some things about bald head maintenance. There’s a lot to learn, but none of it is too tricky. Strap in. You’re about to get a crash course teaching you how to maintain a smooth bald head.

Should I Shave My Head?

Before you even begin, you have to answer an important question. Should I go bald? For many guys, the answer is going to be made for you eventually. It’s better to embrace the new look and avoid a comb over phase. If you’re not at that point, you can go bald as an experiment. Plan it around a Halloween costume and you’ll be the cool guy who committed.

What to Consider Before Shaving

It’s a big change, when you go bald for the first time. You will be shocked by how you look, no matter what. You can prepare for that shock and make a good plan when you consider the following:

Head Shape

Hair Type

Allergies

Breakouts

Dandruff

Sunburn

Razor Burn

How to Shave Your Head

If you’re seriously considering baldness, you’re wondering about hairstyles for balding men. We’re only going to focus on completely clean baldness today.

men’s electric trimmer. From there, you can shave. Electric razors are going to be easier to use. Your head is lumpier than you probably realize, so the electric razor will be less likely to cut you — at least until you get used to shaving.

Moisturizing Conditioner

Dry skin doesn’t do well with shaving. The best way to moisturize your scalp is with shampoo/conditioner. If you use a moisturizing conditioner before shaving time, you’ll have a gentle, moist scalp that can handle the process.

Shave Butter

Even though your skin is moisturized, you still need shaving lubricant. Shaving butter or a comparable alternative will work here. It’s straightforward.

Razor With a Fresh Blade

When it’s time for the true shave, you need a sharp blade. Dull blades tug and cause cuts. If you prepared properly, shaving your head won’t be as hard on your razor blade as you imagine. Still, if you’re not already balding, you might need more than one blade the first time.

Going Against the Grain vs With the Grain

People still argue about this, so here is the whole story in a few words. Going with the grain is easier on your skin and has less irritation and razor burn. Going against the grain gets a shorter/closer shave. You can decide for yourself which is right.

Hot Towel

Using a hot towel as a compress softens and stimulates hair follicles. It reduces the risk of ingrown hairs. This is definitely worth the effort.

How to Shine a Bald Head

The shine is the key to this whole look. Here's what you need to know to get a quality shine on your dome.

Using Oil on Your Head

Oils are an easy and accessible way to shine your head. You can use baby oil or beard oil to good effect. If you want to go high-end, look for Jojoba oil. When you use your oil, you don’t need very much. Roughly a dime’s size of oil on your head should do. Rub it in thoroughly.

Using Wax on Your Head

As an alternative to oil, you can use head wax. There are approximately 73 billion options on the market. Shop around. Find something you like. Follow the instructions on your wax. If there aren’t good instructions, you need to learn how to buff head wax.

Maintaining a Smooth Bald Head

Getting rid of your hair is only the first step. You have to put in the work for maintenance. A gross bald head is something no one wants to see. Fortunately, scalp maintenance isn’t much of a struggle once you’re hairless.

Bald Head Shampoo

Bald heads still need to be washed. Despite being exposed, your scalp doesn’t respond to soaps the same way the rest of your skin does. You don’t want to run a bar of soap over your head and call it good. You want something designed to break up scalp oils and moisturize. It only takes a dab of shampoo to do the job, but you do need shampoo. Body wash/shampoo all-in-ones work fine.

Keep Your Scalp Moisturized

Moisturizing shampoo alone isn’t enough. You need to moisturize it. You’ll find that being bald doesn’t protect you from dandruff. Life’s tough like that. You need to use lotion regularly. You can actually get a lot of your moisturizing done with moisturizing sunblock. We’ll circle back to this in a minute. You can add male hygiene wipes to your arsenal for a little pick-me-up throughout the day.

Massage Your Scalp

Scalp massages are still a little controversial. Some say they’re good for the scalp. Some say they don’t matter. There’s legitimate research that has shown scalp massages can help with hair growth. It’s something to consider.

Prevent Sun Damage

This is possibly the most important thing to learn. Your hair protected your head from the sun. Now, it can’t. You don’t want a bunch of sunburns on your head. That’s bad. Get a favorite hat. Get a collection of hats. Wear them when you go outside. Also, use sunblock. It should be moisturizing and at least SPF 30. The sunblock can help your scalp stay healthy and even work to shine it a little.

How Often Should You Shave Your Head?

This is the big question. The real answer is that you want to shave your head as infrequently as you can without looking like a hot mess.

Can You Shave Your Head Every Day?

Shaving is very hard on the skin. If you shave your scalp every day, it’s going to be raw, dry and generally unhappy. Even if your hair grows pretty fast, you don’t want to shave every day. As a rule, you should avoid shaving more than three times a week. That gives your head a little rest and will be much better for your skin health.

Options for Staying Bald Without Shaving

You don’t actually have to shave to maintain your bald head. There are alternative methods, and some of them are completely viable. Maybe shaving will still prove to be your preference, but here are some real ideas to consider.

Waxing Your Head

Waxing comes with pros and cons, and there are definitely guys who wax their scalps. Waxing lasts a long time. The hair that grows back is soft and rarely ingrown or irritating. Waxing your head is actually pretty easy.

Your scalp is more sensitive than you probably realize. Waxing will hurt. Seriously. Also, it will make your head blotchy for at least a day. If you’re going to wax, don’t do it right before a date.

Using Electrolysis

Electrolysis is an option, but think carefully before you commit. This is a permanent option. The idea is to stop hair from ever growing back. It also should be done by a dermatologist. Sure, there are devices you can buy online. A dermatologist will do it better. Considering it’s a one-time cost, it’s worth the extra money to avoid any fallout.

Hair Removal Cream

Your scalp is actually a pretty good candidate for hair removal cream. It’s easy to apply. You can wash it off. It works well. Before you jump in, you want to do an experiment. Everyone reacts to these creams a little differently. Put a little on your wrist and see how unpleasant it feels. During your test, remember that your scalp is much more sensitive. If you think you’ll be ok, go for it.

Sugaring

Sugaring is basically waxing. It works through a similar method. It can work on your scalp. Some people swear it doesn’t hurt as bad as waxing. You’ll have to decide for yourself.

Laser Treatment

Not everyone is a candidate for laser hair treatments. As a rule, darker hair is less affected by the method. If you are a candidate, laser hair removal can be permanent, so make sure you’re ready to be bald for the rest of your life. If you are, feel free to give it a try. It’s perfectly safe (provided it’s done by an expert).

Thus concludes your complete guide to maintaining a smooth, bald head. You can properly remove the hair, and you can maintain your head once you do. If you want to sport this look, you’re ready. Don’t forget your hat and your sunblock. Head over to MANSCAPED to get the best shaving kit for men available on the market!