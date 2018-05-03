Everyone past puberty has been concerned with the appearance of one’s privates. This includes being concerned with the size, color, condition of skin, and amount of hair in the area. Basically, most men, once they reach a certain age, wonder how to tastefully tame their bush and pubes. First things first: Why bother “taming” your bush and pubes at all? Is it necessary? Many would say yes, it is necessary. Not only for aesthetic reasons (which we’ll go into later), but also for health reasons.

So let’s answer the question on how to tastefully tame your bush and pubes. First, let’s define the word “tasteful.” Taste is obviously an individual thing. Some men prefer a fuller look and others prefer the opposite: a smooth, hairless appearance. Still others like something in between. Taste isn’t just individual, though. There’s taste as determined by popular culture and time. Today’s trend regarding men’s grooming leans toward a cleaner, trimmer look. The big bush look is out! But as you know, our pubic hair doesn’t come out and stay trim, it needs to be controlled and tamed by each individual man. How can you tastefully tame your bush and pubes? What types of tools or products do you need? We’ll let you know in just a bit.

This is geared towards the gents, by the way. Women have been tastefully taming their pubic area for thousands of years, and women pass on that knowledge from generation to generation, unlike men. Though some men get that info from their fathers, most don’t. Fathers are more concerned about how to teach their sons to change tires, shave their faces, and basically be men. The first step in how to tastefully tame your bush and pubes is knowing that you need to groom. Though this process may sound and seem intimidating, it isn’t! With just a few tips and tricks, below-the-waist grooming will become part of your wheelhouse –an automatic thing, just like brushing your teeth (though you won’t need to do it twice a day).

First things first: getting a men’s below-the-waist grooming kit. You don’t need to head to the drug store or department store with a list of 100 items for grooming, thankfully. All you need to do is turn to a company who specializes in helping men groom and be the best, most attractive version of themselves. That company is MANSCAPED™. Since their namesake is what they specialize in, you know you can trust them to produce and design the exact products a man needs, with the research to back them up. When looking for a grooming kit, look for one that offers a novice manscaper the tools and products he needs that can work in conjunction with the other.

The Perfect Package 3.0 from MANSCAPED is THE comprehensive male grooming kit revered by male groomers both amateur and expert. Here’s what this must-have grooming kit features:

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer – This specially designed electric trimmer is the holy grail of pubic trimmers. Seriously. Designed to be compact, easy to hold, and powerful, The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer checks all the boxes when it comes to finding the best trimmer to tastefully tame your bush and pubes. Oh, and no unwieldy cords to grapple with.

Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant – One of the only products of its kind on the market, this moisturizing ball deodorant does many things for one’s balls. Plus, it comes in a cool gel talcum-like formulation that makes you feel great when you apply it.

Crop Reviver™ toner – After experiencing a bit of heaven with Crop Preserver, the next step in how to tastefully tame your bush and pubes is giving it a spray of Crop Reviver body toner. This refreshing spritz is like a cool glass of water for your pubes, the piece de resistance (which we’re pretty sure means spray it and no one will be able to resist you, but in French).

Magic Mat™ shaving mats – The Perfect Package 3.0 comes with a set of shaving mats called Magic Mat. What’s the magic in these seemingly innocuous newspaper-type mats? Well, not only are they perfectly sized to fit almost any bathroom, but they’re full of humorous articles, tidbits, and drops of written gold. Just try not to laugh when trimming your nuts. Because if you trim unevenly, you’ll be crying, not laughing.

Each component of this ultimate male grooming kit is vital to the entire experience and answers the question of how to tastefully tame your bush and pubes. Now, let’s discuss length of pubic hair. Because The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer has an adjustable guard, you can choose the length of hair in your pubic zone. Nothing will be too long, of course, but you can go from short to shorter to even shorter. Any length you choose to trim will still look better than that unkempt bush you’re currently sporting.

Hopefully, after reading this informative blog post, you know how to tastefully tame your bush and pubes. The answer is the Perfect Package 3.0 male grooming kit from MANSCAPED. The tools, formulations, and complementary accessories allow you to groom your goods quickly and efficiently—leaving them attractive, enhanced, and, most importantly, healthy. Head over to MANSCAPED.COM to check out the grooming goods you need to make your goods all good. Got it? Good.