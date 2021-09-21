How to use the Weed Whacker™ ear & nose hair trimmer by MANSCAPED™

We’re going to be painfully honest with you for a minute. Nose hair isn’t the most attractive thing on your face. When it sticks out and everyone can see it, they all notice, but most people are too polite to say anything. You have to learn to read that look on their faces. It looks like they’re hiding mild pain, and that pain comes from trying to politely ignore your nose hair.

The same goes for ear hair. It’s just as unpleasant. But, there is good news. You can take care of both problems with a single device: the Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer, by MANSCAPED™. We’re going to show you how it works.

How the Weed Whacker improves grooming

You’re going to enjoy trimming with the Weed Whacker trimmer because it offers so much in terms of performance and experience. For starters, it is designed for comfort and safety. It uses a dual-edged rotary blade. This blade cuts more easily, allowing for a safer design that also works to prevent snags and discomfort.

The stainless steel used in the blade head is hypoallergenic and helps to reduce irritation — especially when you trim sensitive areas.

The trimmer is also waterproof, so you can use it without worry in the bathroom. That design also makes it easier to clean, and the ergonomic body allows great handling even in wet conditions.

Making use of your amazing trimmer

Clearly, there are plenty of reasons to reach for the Weed Whacker trimmer for nose and ear hair trimming. When you do, you’ll want to know a few things about how to operate it to best effect. There are three tips, in particular, that we think will help you on your way.

Charge the battery

The Weed Whacker trimmer uses a lithium-ion battery. At full capacity, it lasts for 90 minutes of active trimmer use. That’s enough for multiple sessions between charges.

But, lithium-ion batteries are always best when you fully charge them before their first use. The Weed Whacker trimmer comes with a charging cable. If you have the wireless charging port for The Lawn Mower 4.0 (or 3.0) trimmer, it is cross-compatible with the Weed Whacker trimmer. Whichever method you use, fully charge the device before you use it for the first time.

The LED indicator will flash while the battery is charging. When the light goes solid, you know that charging is complete.

Trim with confidence

To start the Weed Whacker trimmer, press the power button; you will feel the blade rotate. Take your time and slowly insert the active tip into one nostril. You want to leave it up there for around 60 seconds — working it in gentle circles to make sure you get good coverage. When that is finished, you can move on to the second nostril, and you can repeat for each ear.

This trimmer never needs to be forced. It’s designed to fit easily in these places. The blade will make quick work of overgrown hair. It’s also designed to not completely remove all of your hair. Ear and nose hair both serve a few purposes. Your trimmer will clean up that hair while leaving it in a functional state.

Take care of your blade

If you take care of your blade, the Weed Whacker trimmer will serve you well for years. The first tip is cleanliness. You can run the blade under water to clear it of hair clippings. You can also brush it to get rid of hair (brushing works best with a dry blade). You can sanitize the blade with isopropyl alcohol. Keeping the blade clean is better for hygiene and will help it to last longer.

When the blade gets dull, it’s easy to replace. Rotate the blade head counterclockwise and it will pop off (you can also remove it for deeper cleaning). Swap in a new blade head and tighten it by twisting it clockwise. You’re good to go.

This trimmer exists to help you stay on top of unsightly and annoying ear and nose hair. We’ve done everything we can to make it convenient and easy. We even offer automatic blade replacements via the Peak Hygiene Plan. We encourage you to take advantage of this technology. You never have to suffer from unnecessary hair in your orifices again.