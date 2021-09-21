At MANSCAPED™, we work tirelessly to constantly update the technology you can use for male grooming. Over the years, we’ve released a lot of goodies, and plenty of them have received ample upgrades over the years.

With all of that hype, you have to wonder. Are the products really that good? Let’s look at our most popular items and see what makes them great. We’ll also look at real reviews to see how regular people feel about MANSCAPED.

Is The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer actually good? It’s built with cutting-edge technology that is designed to make male grooming safer and easier than ever before. SkinSafe™ technology protects you against cuts and nicks. The wireless charging system makes it easy to keep the trimmer ready to go. A waterproof design allows you to combine grooming with showering.

The blade is made from ceramic so that it holds an edge longer, and it’s incredibly easy to replace when the time comes. This is a trimmer that is designed from top to bottom with a focused purpose, and you get to enjoy the benefits of that purpose.

You don’t have to take our word for it either. These are reviews from satisfied customers:

Kyle S.: SkinSafe technology is amazing and I feel very confident using the machine. 5 star product.

Kesler A.: Works wonders! No cuts or nicks. Quick and easy. For a great price. Couldn't ask for anything better.

The Weed Whacker trimmer is for your nose and ears what The Lawn Mower is for the rest of your body. This trimmer is again designed to make grooming safe and easy (those ideas are kind of a theme around here). Specifically, the Weed Whacker trimmer makes it safe and easy to tackle hair in your nostrils and ears. Those are, ehem, gross, sensitive spots that need special care.

SkinSafe technology is once again on your side, protecting you as you trim. The trimmer is also designed to leave some hair behind. Nose and ear hairs serve a function; you don’t want to be perfectly smooth in these spots. The Weed Whacker trimmer is super easy to maintain. You can pop off the blade to rinse it after use, and it’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about damaging it by running it under water. When you need a new blade, replacement is easy.

If you’re looking for firsthand experience, here’s what Nicholas W. has to say, “I have never felt so smooth before I started using Manscaped products.”

Crop Preserver ball deodorant revolutionized hygiene, really. When we first started this project, we noticed a distinct lack of ball deodorant on the market, and that seemed like a huge missed opportunity. So, we created a ball deodorant that would fight the odors that plague all men, but we didn’t stop there.

In addition to helping you beat your own stink, Crop Preserver deodorant helps control moisture for healthier skin. It reduces friction for greater comfort throughout the day. In general, it helps you maintain healthier skin below the waist, and it feels amazing when you use it.

Just ask Savon N. “Leaves the boys smelling fresh down there for hours. Highly recommend it.”

Crop Reviver ball toner flies under the radar sometimes. This is a gentle spritz that we designed to take care of the boys. It serves several key functions, and when you learn to use it, it becomes irreplaceable.

Crop Reviver toner is designed to help hydrate your skin when it gets dry. It also has aloe vera to soothe and treat irritated skin. This makes it a perfect choice to take care of you after a shave or any time you need a pick me up.

In fact, that’s our recommendation. Any time you groom downstairs, apply some Crop Reviver toner when you’re done. It will help combat any irritation or discomfort that can arise after shaving. In addition, if you’re ever getting a little funky down there, a spritz of Crop Reviver toner can turn your day around.

Did we mention that it also smells amazing?

Here’s what Richard F. thinks about Crop Reviver, “I always get these items. They are excellent and work very well. The smell is very good and you feel clean and fresh. The body wash is awesome that stuff smells good. I will encourage all men to try them.”

Last on today’s list is The Perfect Package 4.0. This is a total package that aims to give you complete grooming freedom. It includes The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer, Crop Preserver deodorant, Crop Reviver toner, and Magic Mat shaving mats. It also comes with two freebies: the Shed and MANSCAPED Boxers.

You've already seen how great these products are on their own. The boxers are designed to prevent chafing and will be comfortable after a close shave. The Magic Mat shaving mat catches the mess so clean-up is easy, and the Shed provides convenient storage for all of your goodies.

Trucker G. said it as well as we could hope, “This is truly a must have product. Not just the tool, but the whole package. The ball deodorant is amazing!!!”

Let’s get back to the question at hand. Is MANSCAPED actually good? We certainly think so, and millions of satisfied customers agree. Ultimately, you have to decide for yourself. Try our products risk-free, and you’ll see just how good we are.