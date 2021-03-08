You’re here because you’ve seen a lot of buzz regarding Manscaped™. We’re a big name in the male grooming business, and you’re curious. We’re glad to see that.

You might be wondering if Manscaped is really worth the money. Considering we’re the company you are investigating, can you really get a fair answer here? Well, let’s try some transparency. We think we’re the best in the business because that’s what we strive to be. We stand by all of our products, and in a minute, we’ll show you why we’re so confident.

But, before all of that, let’s answer the simple question. Is Manscaped worth the money? The answer is yes, but only if you take advantage of what we’re offering. A trimmer that sits in a cabinet is worth very little. Manscaped is worth the money because we see the big picture, and we’re going to show you that big picture right now.

Smarter grooming

Smarter grooming is better grooming, and Manscaped is in its own tier of brands that dedicates significant engineering resources to enhancing male grooming technology. Most of the competition tries to do a bit of everything, and because of that, they are less specialized.

That is why Manscaped is the one that developed SkinSafe™ technology — which raised the bar on safe trimming and shaving. When we’re talking about grooming some of the most difficult and sensitive parts of the body, safety is paramount, and Manscaped is the golden standard for safety.

Manscaped is also the only one providing a whole suite of products that are all designed to work together for one purpose. When you groom with Manscaped, you get so much more than just a trimmer or a razor. You get the total package. With shaving gel, ball deodorant, soothing formulas, enhanced boxers, and so much more, it’s the totality of the Manscaped lineup that elevates it above everything else.

Most of all, you get smarter grooming in a more literal sense. Manscaped is devoted to improving knowledge and access to information for anyone who wants to learn more about grooming. Our blog is a near bottomless well of resources that will teach you more about grooming.

Together, all of these things make Manscaped the smarter way to groom.

Grooming without resistance

There’s an element of male grooming that a lot of us pretend isn’t there. It’s a hassle. If you’re going to stay on top of grooming and hygiene, you have to add a lot to your regular routine. You might not have to shave every day, but you have to expand your skincare routines so that shaving won’t hurt when it’s time.

To put it simply, it’s easy to just not groom. Manscaped is the only one in the business fighting hard against that resistance. We devote significant resources to make it easier for you to stay on top of your grooming. From simple things like a travel bag that comes with a lot of our products to our consolidated packages, we want you to have everything you need in fewer steps and with less resistance.

That is epitomized by the Peak Hygiene Plan. It’s a simple service that allows you to set up for automated renewal of any of our consumable products. You’ll never run out of the essentials for your grooming, and that’s one more excuse removed from your list of reasons not to groom.

Quality above all

When it comes down to it, guys who handle their body hair want one thing above all else, and that’s quality. Manscaped is devoted to quality, and you can see that in our products and how we conduct business.

We are constantly striving to improve and update our products. It’s why we’re already on the fourth iteration of The Lawn Mower® trimmer. With ceramic blades that last a long time and do a great job, it’s a great example of high quality in male grooming.

We also back our commitment to quality with the Platinum Warranty. If you opt into this warranty, you get lifetime guarantees on your products. No matter what goes wrong, we take care of it. We don’t know how to express a greater commitment to quality.

Manscaped is the best because we’re devoted to a single cause, and we pursue it fervently. We want male grooming to be a better experience for everyone in every way possible. We design better tools, provide information on how to use them, back them with a commitment to excellence and then spend immense effort on helping you overcome any resistance you might have to groom. Even with all of that, we’re competitively and affordably priced. Is Manscaped worth the money? Why don’t you decide that for yourself? Take the challenge, and if you aren’t satisfied, we’ll take care of you with our satisfaction guarantee.