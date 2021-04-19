Manscaped™ has a new trimmer. It’s in the early stages of release, so naturally, style and fashion YouTubers are getting early access. One such vlogger is Jair Woo, and he has a lot to say about the new trimmer.

Who Is Jair Woo?

Jair Woo is a successful fashion and style vlogger on YouTube. He has been in the game for about a decade now, and for a fashion vlogger, that's an impressive amount of time. It shows that Woo was an early success and has the taste, knowledge, and experience to survive in such a competitive field.

These days, Woo has more than 450,000 subscribers — putting him in a high tier of YouTubers with immense success. His stated primary goal is to help guys look and feel good. As he continues to run his channel from Palm Springs, CA, he lives up to that primary goal every day.

Jair Woo’s thoughts on The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Woo got early access to The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer and unboxed it on his channel. He showed the precision packaging and style choices that go into everything about this trimmer. As he unveiled the goods, he pulled up his 3.0 to make some quick comparisons.

The first thing he noted is the body difference. The 4.0 is sleeker with stronger edges and a bolder aesthetic. It has a two-toned finish that really pops, and the strong edges make for better ergonomics and control over the trimmer. He described the intelligent functionality and superior grooming experience.

The new features on The Lawn Mower 4.0

He then pointed out some of his favorite new features like the new LED spotlight and demonstrated how bright it is. A feature like this can make it much easier to see what you’re doing when trimming awkward areas of the body.

Woo was also excited about the travel lock, and we can't blame him. It’s a smart-locking mechanism that prevents the trimmer from turning on while bumping around in a suitcase. This feature ensures that you will arrive at your destination with plenty of battery life on your trimmer, and judging by Woo’s excitement, you might assume he’s had a problem with rogue trimmers before.

Wireless charging with The Lawn Mower 4.0

Woo also mentioned the wireless charging station. This is a man who has worked with countless grooming tools over the years, and he appreciates convenience features when he sees them. The charging station uses a USB power cord, giving it universal access to electricity. Simply plug in the dock and place the trimmer on the charging station. You’ll get your full 90-minute charge in a short amount of time.

Woo continued his review by commenting on the blade head. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer still uses ceramic blades that are made to last a long time. Despite that, it is very easy to change the blade heads when replacement comes due. He demonstrated how easy it is to snap the blade on and off.

Save money with the Peak Hygiene Plan

Lastly, he mentioned the Peak Hygiene Plan. This replenishment program allows you to pick and choose what you get in regular refill shipments. You can get new blades for The Lawn Mower trimmer, refills on hygiene products, and anything else offered by Manscaped.

In all, it was a positive review that showed just how much thought and design went into The Lawn Mower 4.0.

More about The Lawn Mower 4.0

Jair Woo’s review covered a lot, but it wasn’t an exhaustive breakdown of the new trimmer. In practice, the 4.0 was designed as a substantial upgrade to the 3.0. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer was already a highly competitive body hair trimmer. Upgrading it is not a small accomplishment.

Woo covered the most overt changes with the new model. The 4.0 has an improved body that is designed for better ergonomics. The LED spotlight, easy to swap blade head, and wireless charger are all designed to optimize convenience.

Inheriting features from The Lawn Mower 3.0

>>Check Out All The Lawn Mower 4.0 Features vs. The Lawn Mower 3.0<<

Most importantly, the 4.0 takes no steps back on the things that were great about the 3.0. The new trimmer still has a powerful motor that protects against tugging. SkinSafe® technology still helps avoid nicks and cuts. The waterproofing is very safe in the shower, and the new model can handle even greater water pressure without caving. It is still one of the quietest trimmers you can find anywhere, and it is still designed to be used all over your body.

In all, The Lawn Mower 4.0 demonstrates well-executed improvements over a classic, and it is proof that the male grooming age is continuing to develop. If you want to take care of body hair, it has never been easier to manage.