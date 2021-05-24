Manscaped™ is excited to let you know that the new Lawn Mower trimmer is here. Are you excited? If not, we have some content that will get you there.

The new trimmer was designed from the essentials of The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. It was wildly successful, and not everything left much room for improvement. Despite that, Manscaped found a way to make a whole new trimmer that lives up to the brand's legacy. Anything the 3.0 could do, the 4.0 can do better.

But, this is more than just a minor upgrade. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer is packed with new upgrades and features that expand and improve every facet of the male (or female) grooming experience. It's already generating a lot of buzz, and professionals who work in the beauty and hygiene industry are taking stark notice of this new trimmer.

One such professional is Jaymes Mansfield. We'll get into her biography in a moment, but it's worth pointing out that she's a household name in her field. Many people follow her work regularly, and she's as entertaining as they come.

Who is Jaymes Mansfield?

Jaymes Mansfield is a popular personality on YouTube. With over 100,000 subscribers, her audiences are regularly treated to entertaining thoughts on life and beauty. She covers a vast range of topics, and sometimes those topics include product reviews.

This time around, she took a hard look at the new Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer. She tried it and assessed it, but unlike most reviews, you'll see on a fashion channel, she actually had fun doing it. This is probably the most entertaining review you'll see of a trimmer, but it still provides valuable insights for anyone who wants to know if this is the right product for them.

Jaymes Mansfield's thoughts on the Lawn Mower 4.0

She starts by talking about The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer. She seems to have been a fan of it all along, but she's already claiming to have ditched it for the 4.0. That suggests she found things to like in the new design.

In fact, in her review, design is what she initially covers. The new trimmer is more attractive at a glance than the previous model. The sleek design catches the eye and gives you a good sense of what to expect in terms of upgraded performance.

As Jaymes quickly points out, the 4.0 has every feature that made the 3.0 great. It still uses SkinSafe™ Technology. It has the same powerful motor and effective blades (which are reverse-compatible with the new trimmer). It runs quietly, is completely wireless, and is easy to use. If you liked the 3.0, you're sure to love the 4.0.

She wastes no time getting to the advantages of the new upgrade. She mentions the travel lock system that prevents the trimmer from accidentally activating when you don't want it to. It's great for preserving battery life.

It's waterproof and uses a high-powered LED light. More importantly, it has an entirely wireless charging system. The Lawn Mower 4.0 is powered by electromagnetic induction. With the included charging dock, there is no need for a plug anywhere on the new trimmer. In fact, it doesn't even have a port for a charging cable. It also has a charging protection circuit that prevents the battery from overcharging and helps to preserve battery life. That's high-tech!

She also discusses the increased variety of cutting guards. As she put it, "You can give yourself a fade down there!"

Jaymes's comments on the travel lock are pure gold. You should watch her review and enjoy that one for yourself.

Is the Lawn Mower 4.0 worth it?

The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer has a ton of new features, but is it really worth it? Considering it's built on the greatness of the 3.0, anyone who doesn't already have a dedicated body hair trimmer will love the 4.0 and benefit from it.

For those of you who have the 3.0 already, are you getting enough new features to justify upgrading? That will depend on you. But, Jaymes Mansfield, who makes a living off of beauty and staying properly groomed, upgraded immediately. That's a strong endorsement if you've ever heard one.

Overall, The Lawn Mower 4.0 is designed to improve on all aspects of grooming. It's safer, easier to use, more precise, and more convenient than any of its predecessors. If you want the absolute best in male grooming, this is the trimmer for you. You can expand on greatness with the Peak Hygiene Plan or any of Manscaped's special packages.