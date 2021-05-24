As a company, Manscaped™ is known for innovation and quirky advertising. It's the former that matters most to guys when they're using sharp-cutting tools around their special parts. Manscaped has consistently produced brand-new products that make male grooming safer, easier, and more precise.

Now you get to see that Manscaped has done it again. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer was recently announced, and a lot of well-known personalities in the male grooming world are taking notice. One such personality is Alex Kouras. He took a deep look at the new trimmer, and his thoughts might be meaningful to you as a fellow male groomer. He'll cover the basics and get into some of the specifics of the technology and how it works. It should prove informative.

Who is Alex Kouras?

Alex Kouras is a well-known YouTuber who lives in the hairstyle and lifestyle space. His real name is Alex Hourahanis, and he's been in the hair cutting game for a long time. In addition to talking about hair, his channel branches into many topics, and most of them relate to grooming, hygiene, fashion, nutrition, and lifestyle. He even dabbles in fitness and finance on occasion.

Recently, Alex opened up The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer on his channel and reviewed it in depth. Here's what he had to say.

Alex Kouras's review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

His review starts with praise for Manscaped in general. Obviously. He's been a fan of the brand for a long time, so a sponsored review seemed like an inevitability. That's why it comes as no surprise that he was largely happy with what he saw when he tried out the new trimmer.

Most of the review is centered on comparing the 4.0 directly to the 3.0. As a starting example, the visible design of the 4.0 is starkly contrasted to the 3.0, and from a visual standpoint, it's clearly a superior trimmer.

There are similarities between these trimmers. The 4.0 is built on top of the 3.0 platform, and that's a good thing. SkinSafe™ technology is still present in the new trimmer, and that means you're just as protected with the 4.0 as you were with the 3.0. When you have these things around your boys, that's a comforting thought.

The 4.0 is still cordless and waterproof — making it safe in the shower. It also upgrades the spotlight that helps you see what you're doing. In these ways, the 4.0 is in every way equal to the 3.0.

But, there are upgrades with the new trimmer, and they are important. First, the 4.0 has a 100-percent wireless charging system. Nowhere on the trimmer is a port that can be used to plug it in. Instead, it uses induction charging via the included charging dock. That's very convenient, but it's also functional. Without a charging port, the engineers were able to upgrade the water resistance rating for the 4.0. It's even safer in the shower than its predecessor.

A major quality-of-life enhancement is the LED charge indicator. The light lets you know how much juice is left in the battery. That makes it a lot easier to plan your grooming and avoid frustrating moments.

Another improvement is the travel lock. If you press the power button three times, you initiate the lock. It's designed to prevent the trimmer from accidentally powering on while it's in a bag or on the road.

Lastly, the new trimmer comes with more cutting guards than ever, and this increased precision with your trimmer makes your grooming easier, cleaner, and better.

Final verdict on the new Lawn Mower

Alex has a strong opinion on the new trimmer, and that's the real point of the video. He presents his final verdict as an answer to two important questions.

First, is this a good trimmer to get if you don't already have a dedicated body hair trimmer? According to Alex, this is an easy yes. It's a cutting-edge trimmer that is specifically designed to work around sensitive areas of your body. There's no better first trimmer you could find.

While that's nice, there's another important question on many minds. Is it worth upgrading from the 3.0? According to Alex, this is still an easy yes. He's thoroughly impressed by the trimmer, and the key upgrades on the new model will only help you when you groom. You get more control, more safety, more convenience, and a better overall experience. Considering how affordably The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is priced, there's little reason not to indulge and get the best trimmer you can find.