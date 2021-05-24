When was the last time you properly groomed your manly areas? For some, it’s been forever. For most of us, it’s been too long. For a handful, it was pretty recent. The truth is that we all get off-kilter from time to time, and the past year has made it easy to fall off the wagon in terms of grooming and all other aspects of health, fitness, and hygiene.

We’re striving to get ourselves back together, and in terms of grooming, there’s something new and exciting that can help you. Manscaped™ has launched a new Lawn Mower® trimmer. The latest edition makes marked improvements over previous iterations, and it might just be enough to get you excited about grooming again.

To help with that, we’re going to cover an expert review of the new product. This time around, the pros at Gent’s Lounge take a long hard look at The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer and compare it directly to its predecessor.

Who is Gent’s Lounge?

Gent’s Lounge is a YouTube channel run by two guys: George LaBoda and Blake Scott. They cover a wide range of topics, and all of it is geared towards the idea of promoting a modern-day gentleman. They discuss wines, clothing style, shoes, haircuts, dating, and so much more. Across all of the content, one theme emerges. What does it take to be a gentleman in the modern world?

Ultimately, the content is intended to help you think about various topics and learn about social ideas and constructs that stem from this ideal known as the gentleman.

Some of their recent content covers male grooming, and they took a moment to review the new Lawn Mower. They took the angle of a side-by-side comparison to the previous iteration, and we think they made some strong points along the way.

Gent’s Lounge’s thoughts on The Lawn Mower 4.0

George LaBoda did the particular review we’re discussing right now. He handles all of the analysis in the video, so we’ll specifically refer to his comments on the matter.

For starters, George talks about design upgrades between the two trimmers. At a glance, anyone can tell which is the newer design, even if they’ve never seen any iteration of The Lawn Mower before. George particularly favors the sleek lines on the new trimmer.

Related to design is ergonomics. George points out that the new trimmer fits the hand better (a deliberate choice by the engineers). It is also slightly heavier, and in this case, it makes for better grooming control.

As far as general performance, both trimmers are using the same blade design and motor. So, if you like the performance of the 3.0, the new trimmer will not disappoint. It’s the new features and upgrades that separate the two.

One key feature is that the new trimmer is wireless. There is no plug anywhere to charge the trimmer. Instead, it relies on induction charging, and the station is included. That makes it even more waterproof than the previous version, and it’s easy to use in the shower as a result. Cleanup can’t get any easier than that.

A few other differences include:

Press the power button three times, and you engage a travel lock. That prevents it from accidentally powering on while it’s in a travel bag.

Another upgrade that George notes are the increased number of trimmer guards. You get more control than ever, and that can only help you with your grooming.

Gent’s Lounge’s verdict on The Lawn Mower 4.0

George had a lot to say about the new trimmer, and here’s his bottom line. He’s committed to upgrading, largely because he travels a lot, and the new lock is a game-changer for him. That said, in terms of performance, the 3.0 is still competitive, and if you already have one, it’s perfectly good for handling your business. If you don’t already have a 3.0, then skip it and go to the 4.0 because it’s better. If you’re new to trimming, the 4.0 is the best place to start. If you want any of the new features as George does, it’s easy to justify the upgrade.

Overall, The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer builds on the success of the 3.0. The 3.0 was one of the best male grooming tools ever devised, and beating that is no easy task. Despite the challenge, Manscaped has elevated grooming once again. If you want the best of the best, The Lawn Mower 4.0 is your trimmer.