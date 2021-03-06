Skip to Main Content
Manscaped™ CEO Spotlight - personal hygiene tips for grooming on the road

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

06.03.21

Paul Tran Is The CEO of Manscaped

Manscaped™ CEO Spotlight – Thinking About Traveling? CEO Paul Tran’s Personal Hygiene Tips for Grooming on the Road

Summer is officially here, the world is starting to reopen, and people everywhere are happily planning their upcoming vacations. Whether you’re heading to the beach with the fam, on a long-awaited romantic getaway, or to one of the 20 weddings that got canceled last year, you’ll need to get your grooming gear in check

On this week’s edition of our “CEO Spotlight Series,” Manscaped’s Founder and CEO shares his best personal hygiene tips for grooming on the go. 

Use multi-purpose male grooming products

Save space in your suitcase by packing products that serve more than one use. Manscaped’s Crop Cleanser® body wash, for example, doubles as a hair and body wash, and our Crop Shaver™ groin razor which comes in a convenient travel case, can be used anywhere on the body for touch ups on the go.

Sunscreen should be a part of your skincare routine

That’s right, wear it, don't just pack it. No matter the mode of your travel, plane, car, etc., your skin is exposed to the sun. Most windows are equipped with a lamination that provides protection from UVB rays, but not from UVA which can cause damage to the skin.

Make a grooming grab bag

The Manscaped Shed

 

If you’re traveling for an extended amount of time, throw together a small bag with items to help you quickly freshen up and make sure you store it somewhere easily accessible. There’s nothing worse than finishing a long flight or drive and having to wait two hours before you can take a shower. I recommend including items like our travel-friendly Crop Mop® wipes, a travel-sized deodorant and a disposable mini toothbrush. 

Put extra clothes in your carry-on

While this tip isn’t necessarily grooming-related, it’s a good idea if you’re traveling by plane. Don’t pack all your clothes into your checked bag and put at least two outfits in your carry-on. You’ll be happy to have an extra pair of Manscaped Boxers on hand just in case something happens.

Look good and feel good on your next trip with these tips from our OG grooming guru.

06.03.21

