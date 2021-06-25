As the category creator and global leader of men’s below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, Manscaped™ has undoubtedly shaken up and, more importantly, raised the standards of the men’s grooming industry. In that same vein, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of developing only the best products on the market.

At Manscaped, we go a step further by constantly researching and thoughtfully curating products that work together to enhance the other’s performance. In short, this allows us to create the ultimate male grooming routine in the form of our experiential bundles. That’s right; we combine our revolutionary tools with innovative formulations so you can mindlessly indulge in our seriously sought-after self-care sets.

Q: What are the newest Manscaped kits to hit the market?

A: Since debuting our newest tool, The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer, our kits have been re-dubbed with this elevated status. The Perfect Package 4.0 and The Performance Package 4.0 are available now in the U.S. and Canada and will launch internationally beginning July 21st!

Q: What makes our new men’s grooming kits so special?

A: The answer to this is two-fold. First, the addition of the highly reviewed Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer, our fourth-generation electric trimmer for the groin and body. It’s really the cornerstone of any male grooming routine and, after just one use, you’ll realize how revolutionary it is. Our latest features include cutting-edge ceramic blades with SkinSafe™ technology to help reduce the risk of nicks and tugs, a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology, waterproof design, 4,000K LED spotlight, wireless charging system, and a travel lock.

Second, we have spent endless time and research developing every single product within our kits while simultaneously analyzing how they work together for maximum performance. When used as a system, they enhance the efficacy of one another and provide the utmost results in cleanliness, simplicity – and confidence.

Q: Does the Peak Hygiene Plan work with all Manscaped kits?

A: As you can tell, we’re strong advocates of using a variety of our products to achieve the best grooming experience. That’s why we created the Peak Hygiene Plan, an easy and effortless way to make sure you never run out of blades, toner, or whatever suits your fancy. This highly customizable plan allows you to select what products you’d like replenished, at what cadence, and can be canceled anytime.