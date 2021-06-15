Manscaped CEO Spotlight – Our Founder, Paul Tran, weighs in on this summer’s male grooming trends

Summer has always been a time of liberation. Here in San Diego, we’re excited to ditch the June Gloom and fully embrace sunny skies, warmer temps, and longer days; this means lighter clothes, getting out of dodge, and maybe most importantly, indulging in that fresh-shave feeling.

In this edition of our “CEO Spotlight Series,” Manscaped’s Founder and CEO, Paul Tran, shares how this feeling of liberation plays into this year’s summer grooming trends.

A rise in beard, body, and below-the-waist trimming

If No Shave November is a thing, Just Shave It All July should be, too. As one of the hottest months of the year, it’s no surprise that men tend to trim down body hair at increasingly higher rates by July. But this year especially, as we emerge from pandemic lockdowns, men will be trading in their yeti-like growth (both upstairs and down) for a fresh summer shave. Our newly launched The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer is equipped with SkinSafe® technology that helps prevent tugs and snags, so you’ll feel the utmost confidence and cleanliness after a grooming session with this tool.

Increasing investment in grooming routines

If there’s anything COVID-19 has made us more aware of, it’s our hygiene. In fact, according to a newly conducted survey by Manscaped, 77% of men say that grooming and cleanliness have become more of a priority because of the pandemic. In the same vein, 70.2% of men say they now spend more time on their grooming routine than they did pre-pandemic, and 63.4% even admitted to spending more money on grooming products. A smart spend with those saved dollars, in our humble opinion.

Higher priority on skin care regimens

Similar to how men are prioritizing grooming, so too are they increasingly paying attention to their skincare routine. Sunscreen, moisturizer, and face wash are important to your skin’s longevity, no matter your gender. We are seeing more men take to the notion that perhaps the same bar of soap they wash their balls with shouldn’t be the one they rub on their face. If that isn’t liberating, I don’t know what is.

If you’re ready to reemerge, check out our latest all-in-one luxury grooming kit, The Performance Package 4.0, which features our tried-and-true tools and formulations in one premium package.

