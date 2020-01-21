MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower™ 3.0 Trimmer Reviews

As most of you know, MANSCAPED™ just launched the highly-anticipated Lawn Mower™ 3.0, with some lucky Manscaped fans getting first dibs on this cult favorite trimmer, to the tune of rave reviews. Though The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 has been the industry standard when it comes to below-the-waist trimmers, the newest iteration goes above and beyond every other trimmer on the market (including its predecessor) in its advanced features and technologies. Here’s what some of the lucky first users of this remarkable trimmer have to say about it.

“I had the original Lawn Mower, then upgraded to The Lawn Mower 2.0 when it came out. Of course, when 3.0 came out, I had to get it! How could it be better than 2.0? It turns out there are features you wouldn’t even think about on a trimmer! My favorite is the LED light that helps “light up” my man zone, so to speak. No more dark nooks and crannies to have to navigate! I can’t live without The Lawn Mower 3.0!” - Braden R., Scottsdale, AZ

“I got this as a gift from my DAD. Apparently, he’s been grooming for awhile now. Good for him, I just don’t want to picture my old man doing that, but I digress. This is the most useful gift I’ve ever been given. We’re quite the hairy family, and this trimmer deftly cuts through the hair with expert precision -- just nice and neat packages. Thanks, MANSCAPED and Dad!” - Matthew T., Park City, UT

"I used to never trim down there, I mean, never. I used scissors once and regretted it, so I’ve been looking like a neanderthal since then. After seeing manscaped.com on TV during a UFC fight, I looked it up and lo and behold there was the answer to all of my problems (well, not the problem of noisy neighbors or climate change, but still). I look and feel so much better now!" - Sheldon R., San Diego, CA

"I am so proud of how I look now that I use the newest MANSCAPED trimmer!! I never used to get a really close, even trim -- there would be patches and unevenness. Not anymore! I use the shortest guard setting and now my SO is calling me an Adonis. Oh yeah!" -- Shane H.

"Since using the new Lawn Mower, women I’ve dated have said, 'Hello, Mr. Johnson,' but my last name is Foster. Wink. Get it? It’s because my below-the-waist area is looking quite attractive if I do say so myself. Love this new trimmer, won’t leave home without it!" - William F. Albuquerque, NM

"I’ve been around for a long time. I have a kid who’s a millennial. Back in my day, trimming wasn’t even a thing. You kids are lucky with technology like on this MANSCAPED trimmer. It’s so easy to look clean and trim down there. I use most of the Manscaped products and I feel like I’m doing keeping myself really hygienic. It just feels really good!" - Robert Y., New York, NY

No man is an island, and no trimmer can operate on its own without its supporting cast of products. In The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer's case, MANSCAPED's range of below-the-waist-specific formulations complements and enhances its world-class trimming.

Some formulations can be found packaged together in sets like The Perfect Package 3.0, and others can be added on so you can customize your own manscaping routine! Here's a list:

Crop Cleanser™ - A head-to-toe hair and body wash.

Crop Preserver™ - The ultimate moisturizing deodorant to keep you dry and clean below deck. Found in The Perfect Package 3.0.

Crop Reviver™ - A refreshing spritz to keep your little friends keep cool all day long. Found in The Perfect Package 3.0.

Crop Mop™ - Wipe away sweat and funk with these sturdy disposable package wipes.

MANSCAPED Boxers - After grooming, package your package in these specially designed boxer briefs. Found in The Perfect Package 3.0.

Find The Lawn Mower 3.0 and the entire range of MANSCAPED goodies at Manscaped.com. You'll thank us later.