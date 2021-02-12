Skip to Main Content
MANSCAPED™ Monthly Minute

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

12.02.21

Manscaped Monthly Minute

It's that time of the month, AGAIN. Wow, time is just flying by, isn't it? No worries—let's check your (meat) balls for testicular cancer. Appropriate for vegans.

And if you want more info, head to the Testicular Cancer Society's website for ways to check, treat, and educate yourself and others about testicular cancer.

 

